Foreigners languishing in SA prisons, despite overdue parole dates

General 2 days ago

The department of correctional services has pointed to restrictions surrounding repatriation due to Covid-19 as a reason for the delay of some releases.

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
13 Oct 2020
06:41:52 PM
Picture for illustrative purposes. Archive photo: Ashraf Hendricks

Dozens of imprisoned foreign nationals who are up for parole at the Modderbee Correctional Facility in Springs have told of a horrible year spent in jail despite their releases being overdue. This prison, which has been embroiled in corruption and financial mismanagement allegations since 2017, some of which have been linked to state capture-accused company Bosasa, is now being accused of refusing to release foreign national prisoners, who were initially stuck because of Covid-19. A prisoner, who claimed to represent over 100 inmates from countries such as Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Brazil and who did not want to be named, reached...

