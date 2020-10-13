Foreigners languishing in SA prisons, despite overdue parole dates

PREMIUM!
Foreigners languishing in SA prisons, despite overdue parole datesGeneral 2 days ago
The department of correctional services has pointed to restrictions surrounding repatriation due to Covid-19 as a reason for the delay of some releases.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Education Enock Mpianzi’s parents sue for R20m
Courts SANDF general’s wife arrested in R100m tender fraud
Multimedia 24 hours in pictures, 14 October 2020
South Africa Fraud charges against ‘Coloured’ teacher unnecessary, says legal expert
Covid-19 Covid-19 herd immunity: political pandering or realistic resolution?