Gardener discovers mortar bomb at KZN home

AN unexploded mortar bomb was found in a Kloof home on Saturday morning.

According to Blue Security community and media liaison officer, Andreas Mathios, a gardener was working when he came across it.

“The gardener then notified his employer who contacted the relevant unit. SAPS bomb squad was dispatched to the scene.”

The device was taken to the gorge where a controlled detonation was performed and the bomb was destroyed.

Re mortar bomb found in Kloof garden by the gardener.

The Bomb Disposal unit is going to be doing a controlled detonation of the bomb at the Kloof Gorge view site. Please do not be alarmed. ???? Building on Fire

21 Shepstone road, New Germany. Fire despatched.

KZN — Sam Breedt-Gomer (@sabegobear) October 10, 2020

In May this year, a local crime-fighting group retrieved a mortar bomb from a Pretoria west scrapyard this week, Pretoria Rekord reported.

Three men tried to sell it at the scrapyard for money, according to crime activist Frik De Bruin of NPO XseBlixsem.

“I received a call about a stop-and-search roadblock at De Villiers and Lotz Avenue.

During the search, my team found the mortar.

“Unfortunately, the suspects managed to get away, but left the bomb behind in a cardboard box.”

The TMPD were alerted, who called in the police bomb squad. No arrests had been made.

“We also have no idea what the value of the mortar bomb is,” said De Bruin.

“Luckily, there were no injuries or damage.”

Local crime activist Eric Cordier said that people were taking advantage of the lockdown to transport dangerous goods.

“It was good that they found the mortar. Operations such as the stop-and-search would also help to catch anyone carrying such dangerous items.”

Central police spokesperson Constable Mandla Zwane said cases of any bombs found or anything resembling a bomb should be urgently reported to the nearest police station.

“Reporting such cases will ensure the safety of all involved,” he said.

“I, unfortunately, can’t confirm or deny that such incidents have been recently been reported.

“However, according to my knowledge, no such case was reported at the Pretoria West police station.”

This article was republished from Highway Mail and Pretoria Rekord with permission

