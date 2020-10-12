Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Mbalula vs Niehaus, Parktown Boys High principal sacked and top cop gets bail of R20k

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

As of Monday, South Africa has recorded 693,359 positive cases of Covid-19, with 888 new cases identified since the last report, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced.

The country has also recorded 83 more deaths: 17 from Eastern Cape, 43 from Free State, 2 from KwaZulu-Natal, 11 from Gauging, 3 from North West and 7 from Western Cape. This brings the total number of deaths to 17,863.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased patients,” said Mkhize.

Williams was suspended along with other district officials in January following the death of Mpianzi who was swept away in the Crocodile River during the orientation camp.

The pupil was found two days after his disappearance, after he was last seen when a makeshift bamboo raft which he and other pupils were on capsized in the river.

She appeared in the dock several hours later, dressed in a stylish black suit and wearing a gold buff, with a matching watch and earrings. Members of the media who were in court greeted Mgwenya but she ignored them.

The state did not oppose her bail application, which ended up being set at R20 000.

MK Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) national executive committee member Carl Niehaus has demanded a retraction and apology from Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula following tweets in which the minister called Niehaus a “thug”.

The MKMVA on Monday marched to ANC’s headquarters, Luthuli House, calling for Mbalula’s arrest and accusing him of being responsible for Passenger Rail Agency of SA’s (Prasa) “collapse”.

“The ball is now in parliament and the police’s court to hold Malema and his band of quasi revolutionaries to account for their brazen incitement of violence. For too long the EFF has gotten away with this kind of behaviour, which has made them increasingly emboldened to say and do what they want,” said Mazzone.

An increase in ‘underemployment’ was also noted in the survey, with 80% of respondents reporting that they worked fewer than 8 hours per day (73% in 2019), severely affecting spending.

A total of 85% of respondents said they were forced to reduce spending, with the majority (75%) reducing their food budget.

According to research by economics expert and PhD candidate at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, Ihsaan Bassier, social grants have pulled four to five million people out of poverty.

“How else do we reach the commitment from government to alleviate poverty if by not taking this necessary opportunity to extend the grant system and address poverty?… There has been a lot of talks on jobs and recovery and it will take time, but in the meantime, something should cushion it. These grants are to help with the Covid-19 [effects] which is far from over,” said Bassier.

The latest inductee into the South African television hunk hall of fame, Anton David Jeftha, is steadily cementing his place in the hearts of women across the land thanks to his latest role as naive rich boy Sebastian Price Junior.

Additionally, he’s quite interactive on his social media, watching M-Net’s new telenovela, Legacy, along with viewers and posting a picture or three for his new fans to fawn over as they fall deeper and deeper in love with him each week.

After just two weeks on the air, Mzansi Magic’s latest reality show is all anyone can talk about.

Not only because of its unprecedented look into the lives of two modern-day sangomas but also because of the fact that a few viewers feel as though they have seen Makgotso “Gogo Maweni” Makopo somewhere before.

The return of Bafana Bafana to the international scene over the last few days didn’t go very well at all, with Molefi Ntseki’s side losing 2-1 to Namibia on Sunday, to follow a 1-1 draw with Namibia on Thursday. Jonty Mark looks at five things we learned from these friendly internationals.

Komphela’s move to the Brazilians seems to have been necessitated by the untimely departure of Pitso Mosimane, who joined Egyptian powerhouse Al-Ahly about two weeks ago. Masandawana elevated Mngqithi and Mokwena to the hot seat as co-coaches, and the pair, as Phaaakathi understands, suggested that Komphela be brought on board as their assistant – and offer he could not refuse.

The finalists for the Honda Africa Quest battled through Quest Bootcamp in March; only to have the event postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. With intense anticipation the 14 finalists will be stepping aboard the Honda Africa Twin CRF1100Ls in Springbok this November to compete for the grand prize as winners of Honda Quest True Adventure 2020.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.