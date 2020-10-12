Threats against Satanic Church reverend’s life and family

This weekend Tristan Kapp, the reverend at the SA Satanic Church, was shocked after a string of threats on social media took a turn for the worse, when a video of the gate to his complex was shared on the social media platform TikTok. Kapp said it all started with a Facebook fight last week in the comment section of a group called Farmers’ Lives Matter. He explained that in his comment he was putting the farm murders in perspective, by relating them to women abuse and murders. “I was attacked online by a guy who has the old South...

This weekend Tristan Kapp, the reverend at the SA Satanic Church, was shocked after a string of threats on social media took a turn for the worse, when a video of the gate to his complex was shared on the social media platform TikTok.

Kapp said it all started with a Facebook fight last week in the comment section of a group called Farmers’ Lives Matter.

He explained that in his comment he was putting the farm murders in perspective, by relating them to women abuse and murders.

“I was attacked online by a guy who has the old South African flag as his profile picture on his account.”

This is when the fight got out of hand and the social media user threatened to kill Kapp, and rape his sister to “save the virgin lives”, referring to Kapp’s choice of religion. The insults from the social media user continued as he demanded to get Kapp’s address to beat him up.

Also read: Satanic Church founder was a sangoma before finding his ‘inner Satanic nature’

The social media user threatened to burn Kapp and hang his body in a tree to “save virgins and animals from being slaughtered”.

“How many times have we stated that we do not slaughter animals or worship the devil,” Kapp explained.

Kapp eventually blocked the social media user.

“On Saturday I saw the most horrific message on TikTok. It was very racial and homophobic.”

“Where do you live you p***, I am going to set you alight alive,” were just some of the threats Kapp has endured the past few days. Shortly after Kapp posted on his TikTok account on Sunday afternoon, the fake account named ‘Anti Satan 0’ created a duet video of Kapp’s post along with another video in the post of his address.

“I am closer than you think, I told you I will come to get you,” the account posted with a video of the gate to the complex where Kapp lives in an estate in Centurion.

Kapp alerted the estate security who patrolled the area but found nothing suspicious.

“Yes I do feel threatened, I thought these cyberbullies were more bark than bite.”

1/3 Screen shots of Facebook posts 2/3 Screen shots of Facebook posts 3/3 Screen shots of Facebook posts

He said he doesn’t think the cyberbully was actually at his house, but it is scary to think that someone went to the gate to record a video of the entrance.

“Our lives as Satanists are also in danger.”

Kapp said what is most bizarre is that he is being attacked and threatened by supporters of the “Farmers’ Lives Matter” movement.

“When it came to the Black Lives Matter movement they were quick to ‘shout all lives matter’ yet they don’t show me or Satanists the same courtesy.”

Also read: Satanic Church steps into the ring and aims to educate the public

Kapp said he feels his human rights of freedom of affiliation and freedom of “religion” were being attacked and decided to make a statement at Wierdapark police station.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.