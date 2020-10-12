 
 
Threats against Satanic Church reverend’s life and family

3 days ago

Kapp says what is most bizarre is that he is being attacked and threatened by supporters of the ‘Farmers’ Lives Matter’ movement.

Marizka Coetzer
12 Oct 2020
06:29:19 PM
Tristan Kapp, the reverend at the SA Satanic Church. Picture: Supplied

This weekend Tristan Kapp, the reverend at the SA Satanic Church, was shocked after a string of threats on social media took a turn for the worse, when a video of the gate to his complex was shared on the social media platform TikTok. Kapp said it all started with a Facebook fight last week in the comment section of a group called Farmers’ Lives Matter. He explained that in his comment he was putting the farm murders in perspective, by relating them to women abuse and murders. “I was attacked online by a guy who has the old South...

