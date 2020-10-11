Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, DA vs Malema, new land Bill goes to parly and Zambia downs Bafana Bafana

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

Daily Covid-19 update: 107 new deaths reported in SA, latest global developments

As of Sunday, 11 October, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 692,471 with 1,575 new cases identified, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

107 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported: 58 from Eastern Cape, 38 from the Free State, 4 from KwaZulu-Natal, 6 from Gauteng and 1 from Western Cape.

“Of the 107 deaths reported today, 4 occurred in the past 24 hours: 1 in Gauteng, 2 in KwaZulu Natal and 1 from Western Cape,” Mkhize said.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 17,780.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients,” the Minister added.

Recoveries now stand at 623,765 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.

4,407,441 tests have been conducted with 19,270 new tests confirmed since the last report.

DA ‘gunning’ for Malema, EFF MP over tweets

The DA has announced it will lay a criminal complaint against EFF leader Julius Malema and MP Nazier Paulsen for posting tweets of machine guns following farm murder protests in Senekal.

DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone MP said the party would lay charges on Monday in response to “inflammatory utterances” from them.

“On Wednesday, Malema tweeted, ‘Magwala a chechele morago! [Cowards move to the back]. Fighters attack!’ and as a follow-up, over the weekend, he tweeted a picture of a machine gun,” said Mazzone.

The tweets came after protests by farmers in Senekal last week. This followed the murder of 21-year-old farm manager Brendin Horner.

Demonstrators allegedly torched a police vehicle and stormed the court’s holding cells, where two men accused of murdering Horner are held.

His body was found on an open field near the town of Paul Roux in the Free State early on Friday. A rope around his neck had been tied to a pole.

Paulsen retweeted Malema’s post, followed by a picture with a machine gun captioned “Get ready!”, Mazzone said.

‘Empty publicity stunt’, says EFF after DA plan to lay charge against Malema

The EFF has rejected the DA’s plan to lay criminal charges against Julius Malema, saying the move was a “publicity stunt”.

“The DA’s plan to report the commander-in-chief, Julius Malema, and EFF Member of Parliament Nazier Paulsen with a frivolous charge of incitement of violence is nothing but an empty publicity stunt, one they could not do against the hooligans at Senekal or any perpetrators of racism,” the party’s spokesperson, Delisile Ngwenya, said on Sunday.

Ngwenya added the move from the DA was a waste of time.

“We reject it as a waste of the precious time of law enforcement which could be better spent fighting gender-based violence, not entertaining the DA’s pathetic attempt at courting the sympathies of right-wing elements in this country.”

Ngwenya said Malema did not incite violence at any stage.

“The call to defend the Constitution, our judiciary and state property from those who think they are above the law is one that we are committed to. Nothing will detract the EFF from that.

New Expropriation Bill set to go through parliament

Following a meeting chaired by Deputy President David Mabuza, the inter-ministerial committee on land reform has finally published the 2020 Expropriation Bill, which is set to go through parliament soon.

The land reform committee consists minister of agriculture, land reform and rural development Thoko Didiza, minister of justice and correctional services Ronald Lamola, and minister of public works and infrastructure Patricia de Lille.

The Expropriation Bill which is set to ensure the implementation of land redistribution for agricultural, human settlements and industrial development purposes, was drafted by the department of public works and infrastructure to be consistent with section 25 of the Constitution.

The bill was drafted following a lengthy consultation process that included receiving about 50,000 comments from South Africans.

During a media briefing, De Lille on Sunday said the bill would be submitted to Parliament in order for the legislative process to start, after it was drafted separately from the work of parliament.

“Parliament will follow its processes to consider the bill while South Africans will also be given the opportunity to participate as parliament considers, debates and consults on the bill.”

De Lille said the bill would replace the current Expropriation Act of 1975, as it was inconsistent with the Constitution.

Over 680,000 public servants ‘stuck’ at home during level 3, Mchunu reveals

More than half a million public servants were not at work during lockdown Level 3, Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu revealed.

In response to a written parliamentary question from DA MP Leon Schreiber, Mchunu said 684,313 public servants were absent for the duration of the Level 3 lockdown for various reasons.

The period stretched from 1 June to 17 August 2020.

Schreiber wanted details on the total number of public servants who received their full salaries while absent from work during that period.

“The statistics as provided are up to and inclusive of 17 August 2020. The figure is made up of employees utilising approved leave as provided for in the public service prescripts and is set out in the table underneath.

“It is important to note that when an employee is counted, that does not translate to the employee being on leave for the full period, but merely communicating that the person was on leave within that period.

“The person may have been on leave more than once in the period. In accordance with the leave provisions in the public service,” Mchunu said.

WC Anti-Gang Unit and other cops to be investigated for abuse of power

“The Western Cape Police Ombudsman will be investigating allegations that the South African Police Service in the Western Cape province, specifically the members of the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU), are abusing their powers when exercising their functions and performing their duties,” said ombudsman spokesperson Deidré Foster.

The investigation came after Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz received several complaints from the public, Foster said.

“The nature of complaints relates to searches of wrong addresses, harassment of innocent members of communities, unacceptable behaviour, especially towards juveniles in public spaces and abuse of power by members of the AGU,” said Foster.

The public has been urged to provide comment and share their experiences with the ombudsman’s office.

Ramaphosa pays tribute to human rights lawyer Priscilla Jana

President Cyril Ramaphosa has labelled celebrated human rights lawyer Priscilla Jana a human rights icon, saying she had formidable legal intellect.

Jana, who was also the SA Human Rights Commission’s (SAHRC) deputy chairperson, died on Saturday aged 76.

“Jana was an outstanding and fearless human rights lawyer who devoted her practice to fighting the apartheid regime, defending a broad range of struggle leaders and asserting the rights of marginalised South Africans,” Ramaphosa said.

He extended his condolences to her family and friends as well as the leadership and staff of the SAHRC.

Jana was a former MP and South African Ambassador to the Netherlands and Ireland.

“Our nation and our legal fraternity has lost a champion of the struggle we waged for justice, freedom and democracy,” said Ramaphosa.

He added she belonged among some of South Africa’s greatest icons.

Trump ‘feeling great’ as he seeks campaign comeback from Covid-19

President Donald Trump rallied hundreds of supporters for a comeback event at the White House, jumping back into the election race nine days after being stopped in his tracks by Covid-19 – a disease his doctor says he is no longer at risk of spreading.

“I am feeling great!” Trump declared as he stepped out to a White House balcony Saturday – tugging off his mask to address the crowd, most of them masked under their red “Make America Great Again” hats, but with little social distancing.

“Get out and vote – and I love you,” Trump told supporters, who chanted “USA” and “Four more years” throughout the address lasting just under 20 minutes.

Badly trailing his 77-year-old Democratic rival Joe Biden in the polls less than four weeks from election day, Trump has been counting the days until he can hit the trail again.

The White House doctor announced late Saturday the president was “no longer considered a transmission risk.”

India coronavirus cases cross 7 million

India’s coronavirus cases surged past seven million on Sunday, taking it ever closer to overtaking the United States as the world’s most infected country.

Health ministry data showed a rise of almost 75,000 cases on Sunday, taking the total to 7.05 million, second only to the US which has recorded 7.67 million infections.

Experts say that the true number may be much higher, with testing rates in the vast country of 1.3 billion people – home to some of the planet’s most crowded cities – much lower than in many other countries.

This is borne out by a string of studies measuring antibodies to the virus among the Indian population that have indicated infection rates could be several times higher than officially recorded.

India’s death toll of 108,334 as of Sunday is also lower than in the US and other countries with higher caseloads.

Fans call for Ntseki’s axing after Bafana loss to Zambia

Bafana took the lead through Keagan Dolly just after the hour mark, but goals from substitutes Kelvin Kapamba and Chaniza Zulu made sure that Chipolopolo walk away with the victory.

Following the loss, fans took to the social media to vent their anger and call for Ntseki’s axing.

Economic Freedom Fighters deputy president Floyd Shivambu also voiced his dissatisfaction and asked the SA Football Association to axe the “clueless” coach.

“The sooner @SAFA_net saves South African football from the clueless and directionless Bafana Bafana Coach the better! Down with this kind of of thing! He must fall!” Wrote Shivambu.

While others were calling for Ntseki’s axing, others felt that he was not the problem, but Bafana are simply not good enough.

Komphela leaves Arrows, headed for Sundowns

Sundowns recently announced that Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena have been appointed as co-coaches following the departure of Pitso Mosimane, who left the Brazilians to join Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

Now, according to a source, there will be another technical change at Sundowns with Komphela assuming the head coach role while Mngqithi and Mokwena will revert back to their positions of assistant coaches.

“Manqoba and Rulani are the ones who recommended the appointment of Komphela as head coach. They are happy to serve under him,” said the source.

Another source said that Mngqithi and Mokwena were not sure if they’ll succeed as co-coaches.

“Rulani originally wanted to remain an assistant to Manqoba, but Manqoba was said he was not ready to lead Sundowns. That’s when a compromise was made to make them co-coaches,” commented the source.

Attempt to get a comment from Arrows and his agency proved fruitless, while Komphela was philosophical in his replies when asked about his move by his followers on Twitter.

The good and the bad: Sharks look ahead after ‘surviving’ Lions clash

Relieved coach Sean Everitt admitted his Sharks team were “fortunate to survive” after delivering a mixed performance at the weekend.

The Sharks, who were pacesetters earlier this year, scraped home with a 19-16 win over the Lions in the opening Super Rugby Unlocked match of the relaunched campaign at Kings Park in Durban.

Nadal routs Djokovic to win 13th French Open title

Rafael Nadal demolished Novak Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 to win his 13th French Open and equal Roger Federer’s all-time record of 20 Grand Slam titles on Sunday.

For world number one Djokovic, the defeat ended his hopes of an 18th Slam and of becoming the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win all four majors twice.

Nadal, 34, claimed his 100th match win at Roland Garros against just two defeats since his 2005 debut.

The Spaniard, the oldest champion in Paris since Andres Gimeno in 1972, claimed the title without dropping a set.

He finished the one-sided affair with just 14 unforced errors to his opponent’s 52.

“Congrats to Novak for another great tournament. Sorry for today. We’ve played plenty of times together – one day one wins, another the other,” said Nadal.

“After all the things I have been through in my career with injuries, I could not have done it without my family.”

Nadal said he wasn’t even thinking about matching Federer’s record.

Historic tour ends year on a high at Zwartkops

This year’s South African Historic Car racing season ended on a high note at the Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria on Saturday. Heading up proceedings were two races for SKF Pre-1966 Legend Saloon Cars, with a variety of vehicles on the startline.

The opening heat produced a huge four-car, 32-cylinder dice at the front end.

Victory eventually went to Mark du Toit (TAR Mercury Comet), ahead of Jonathan du Toit (TAR Chevrolet Nova), Ben Morgenrood (Ford Mustang) and Lee Thompson (Ford Galaxie).

Morgenrood got the jump on the rest the next time out, winning from Jonathan du Toit, Mark du Toit and Thompson.

Carel Pienaar (Lotus Cortina) took the first Under Two-Litre victory from Vic Campher (Tom Campher Volvo 122S) and Francesco Lombardi (Alfa Romeo Sprint GT).

Pienaar’s car suffered mechanical maladies late in race two, leaving Lombardi to win from Marc Miller (BMW 2002ti) and Campher.

