11.10.2020 10:51 am

Cape Town shack fire kills two

News24 Wire
Two men died in a fire during the early hours of Sunday morning in Cape Town.

The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service responded to the blaze at an informal structure in Armada Crescent, Bellville South, just after 02:00.

Firefighters received reports that people were inside the burning structure, Fire and Rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said.

However, the occupants were found dead.

“Bellville’s fire crew was dispatched and found the structure completely destroyed upon arrival. Firefighters searched through the debris and found the bodies of two men that had sustained fatal burn wounds,” said Carelse.

The scene was secured and handed over to the police.

