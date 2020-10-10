Gautrain to return with limited service on Sunday

The Gautrain has confirmed that its operations are set to resume on Sunday, but with a limited train service.

This comes after train services were suspended on Saturday due to deadlocks in wage negotiations between its operator Bombela Operating Company and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa).

“Discussions with Numsa resumed yesterday [Thursday], and continued late this evening [Friday] with no agreement being reached between the parties.”

Numsa members went on a strike on Monday to highlight their demands. The union demands an 8% increase, which was met with an offer of a 4.1% increase by Gautrain.

Gautrain had initially announced the suspension of its service for the whole weekend, which are now set to continue.

“As such, on Sunday, a limited Gautrain service will operate from 9am until 6pm on both the East-West and North-South lines. Trains will be available every hour from both directions,” the railway operator said in a statement.

The railway operator, however, noted that only five stations would be open including Hatfield , Pretoria, Sandton, Park and OR Tambo.

“These stations will open at 8:45am and close again at 6pm. On Monday and Tuesday, trains will operate during the standard morning and afternoon peak periods at 15-minute intervals.

“We will confirm the operational plan for the off-peak period for these two days. ”

We are pleased to confirm that we are able to provide a limited train service tomorrow, 11 October. pic.twitter.com/2GqbX75uIm — Gautrain (@TheGautrain) October 10, 2020

