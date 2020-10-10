Shack fire kills CT woman

The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service received an emergency call at 07:40 about an informal structure that was alight just off Tienie Meyer Bypass, Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said.

“Bellville’s fire crew was quickly on [the] scene and found a man with third degree burn wounds and the body of a woman in the structure,” Carelse added.

The man was treated and transported to Tygerberg Hospital.

“The fire was extinguished just after 08:00 and the scene was handed over to the South African Police Service,” he said.

