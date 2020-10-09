Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, farmer charged with terrorism, Mkhwebane loses court bid and Masuku challenges SIU report

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

As of Friday, South Africa has recorded a total of 688,532 cases of Covid-19, with 1,641 new cases identified since the last report, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced.

139 more deaths have been reported: 23 from Eastern Cape, 3 from the Free State, 65 from KwaZulu-Natal, 28 from Gauging, 4 from Limpopo, 7 from North West, 4 from Northern Cape and 5 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 17,547.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased patients,” said Mkhize.

This follows Tuesday’s initially peaceful protest, which eventually led to a police vehicle being overturned and torched, and a few hundred irate farmers damaging court property. This due to their attempt to reach the suspects, Sekwetje Mahlamba and Sekola Matlaletsa, after the case against them was postponed to next week Friday.

The Gauteng government now have the unenviable task of balancing mounting Special Investigating Unit (SIU) reports into PPE corruption, and ensuring that enough senior officials are appointed to continue to run health facilities.

“The SIU report makes incorrect and non-factual findings about my role as Executive Authority. It is unclear whether the report is final, and to this end I have written to the Premier to explain to him that in fact and in law, I will be exercising my rights in law to review the findings in a court of law to set them aside,” he said.

In August this year, Mkhwebane’s lawyer, Advocate Dali Mpofu used the Apartheid era Sobukwe Clause which was used by that regime to keep activist Robert Sobukwe imprisoned past his sentence, in his argument that certain members of parliament had a vendetta or were biased against Mkhwebane.

He compared this clause to Parliamentary rules on the removal of removing office bearers of Chapter 9 institutions, which he said were specifically aimed at Mkhwebane. In handing down his judgement.

On Thursday, the Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Mhlanganyelwa Zuma Foundation issued a statement noting “with concern” an application by the commission served on Zuma’s lawyers on Monday.

The foundation said the application served on Zuma on Monday “is nothing, but a ruse, whose outcome has been clearly predetermined”, adding that it hopes that the public sees the commission “and its evidence leaders for what they are”, which it said is “a political process parading as a legal process”.

“It was established during the investigation that the workers’ contracts was terminated before the country’s lockdown was declared by the state president. It is further alleged that the claimed money never reached the pockets of the former workers,” Maluleke said.

Actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa had enough with social media users dragging her after she shared a video on set making fun of a prosthetic hand on her Instagram stories. Mbali jokingly told fans that she was chilling with her new man.

The Johannesburg Development Agency (JDA) is back again with the annual #JoziWalks initiative. JDA encourages those who are passionate about the City of Joburg and want to learn more about it, to safely join fellow residents on the streets of Jozi for a walk around the block.

On Friday the multi-talented and awarding winning musician released the song Udumo, Live at Pont De Val. The song has become a fans’ favourite, charting on the top 10 on Apple Music and number one of the gospel charts just hours into its release. In the lead up to the new release, Dr Tumi – real name Tumisang Makweya – hosted a live session on Facebook where fans could ask him anything.

Jali’s form this season for Sundowns was enough to see him called up by Molefi Ntseki to the squad in March, just before international football was postponed. Against Zambia, he now has a chance to show he should not yet be lost to international football. At 30 years old, indeed, there is every chance that Jali could still feature for Bafana at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations or the 2022 Fifa World Cup, if they qualify.

It’s almost unthinkable to imagine that Springbok veteran Frans Steyn has the jitters ahead of his Cheetahs debut in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

The 33-year-old Steyn left Bloemfontein straight from school almost 15 years ago to join the Sharks, before his rugby journey took him to Racing 92 and Montpellier in France, with two World Cup wins in 2007 and 2019 thrown in for good measure.

Remaining unchanged on the design front, the exterior tweaks include two new colours; Terrane Khaki and Blazing Carnelian, while a new Manhattan Orange hue inspired by the setting sun over New York City can be specified for the interior, along with a new Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integrated touchscreen infotainment system.

