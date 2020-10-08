Daily news update: Rising number of Covid-19 deaths, Zuma Foundation slams Zondo commission and more charges for VBS scandal

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced that South Africa has recorded 1,736 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total to 686,891.

The country has also recorded 160 new deaths: 18 from Eastern Cape, 6 from Free State, 105 from KwaZulu-Natal, 13 from Gauteng, 6 from Limpopo, 4 from Mpumalanga and 8 from Western cape.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased patients,” said Mkhize.

The Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Mhlanganyelwa Zuma Foundation has labelled the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo “a political process parading as a legal process”, saying it is a “bastardisation” of the latter “to achieve political ends for those who pull the strings from behind”.

Turning their attention to the alleged widespread of disconnections for owing residents during Alert Level 3 lockdown, Knott pointed out the city’s failure to collect debt owed to it by provincial and government departments, which were close to R1 billion, with more than R500 million of this past the 90-day mark.

Government and police spokespeople have been receiving threats, insults and a barrage of messages and phone calls since the release of statements in which Police Minister Bheki Cele and Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola condemned violent protest action outside Senekal Magistrates Court in Free State.

The Hawks made their first arrests in the case in June, when they swooped on VBS executives Tshifhiwa Matodzi, Andile Ramavhunga and Phophi Mukhodobwane as well as non-executive directors at the bank Ernest Nesane and Paul Magula, both from Public Investment Corporation. Phalaphala Ramikosi, who was the police’s former chief financial officer (CFO), and KPMG accountant Sipho Malaba were arrested at the same time.

According to the listing, all the home’s bedrooms are en suite, and the home also features a gourmet kitchen with a scullery, an open-plan lounge and dining room and a large covered patio with a built-in braai in a landscaped garden alongside a lovely saltwater pool.

With more than one million followers on Instagram, the influencer has worked with brands such as Gucci, Chanel, Jimmy Choo, Giorgio Armani and Yves Saint Laurent. Her content creation has won her Digital Media Influencer Award for three years in a row.

In addition to maintaining a relationship with his kettle, Bucwa seems to be fond of keeping fit, as he is often pictured shirtless, and fond of fast cars.

Recently, however, he has been the butt of many a joke after he alleged that his popular kettle has been stolen.

Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie said the coming weeks presented his players with a chance to test themselves against full-strength local sides, which included playing against several Springboks.

“It’s not about having to prove something, but the players are looking forward to testing themselves against full-strength Super Rugby sides; one of the negatives for me in ProRugby. We didn’t play against the South African sides at full-strength,” he said.

Zungu joined Rangers on a season-long loan deal from French side Amiens with the possibility of making his stay at the club permanent.

McCarthy sang Zungu’s praises describing him as a complete midfielder and a fighter who in turn will be an asset for Beale’s side.

Upsized Volvo ‘XC100’ poised for 2022 global unveiling

Carrying the internal designation V616, which the publication claims denotes the largest Volvo model by the use of the number 6 with the 1 signalling the first generation, the XC100, so far, has not been seen undergoing testing, but expect this to possibly change over the coming weeks and months.

With some of its previously designated important models, namely the C and E-Class Cabriolet and Coupe facing the axe and with the new S-Class poised to be a sedan only model, a new report from the United Kingdom has claimed that the manual gearbox will soon join the much maligned X-Class on Mercedes-Benz’s discontinued roster.

