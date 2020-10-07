Daily news update: Farmer arrested, former VBS boss pleads guilty and Joburg Council ‘irregular appointments’

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

This follows Police Minister Bheki Cele calling for swift action in response to the violence yesterday.

“The team resumed with the work yesterday so at to identify those responsible for such riotous behaviour and that led to the arrest,” the statement said.

“The suspect will be charged with malicious damage to property and public violence, and will appear in Senekal Magistrate Court soon.”

Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha may have been criticised for not acting on a number of corruption allegations, but his move to invoke section 139 (1) (b) against the allegedly crime and corruption-ridden Mogalakwena local municipality has got the nod from all quarters.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) Johannesburg Caucus has accused the ruling ANC of flouting council rules to make irregular appointments.

Earlier this year, the city faced a litany of accusations of irregular appointments from within the ANC’s own ranks as well as the DA. After the disgraced Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Group Corporate and Shared Service (GCSS), Loyiso Masuku, was put on special leave after she faced allegations of corruption.

The one-time chief financial officer of VBS Mutual Bank, Philip Truter, has pleaded guilty to charges of racketeering, fraud, corruption and money laundering.

He has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars, three of which have been suspended for five years.

In June, Truter was arrested along with seven others who had been implicated in what Advocate Terry Motau, SC dubbed “The Great Bank Heist”.

The Portfolio Committee on Public Works and Infrastructure met on Wednesday to deliberate on De Lille’s report following a visit last month to the now controversial Beitbridge border fence.

The report is expected to be considered by the National Assembly.

Mashele said, given all the reports the committee had received, there was sufficient evidence against De Lille.

Influencer Mihlali Ndamase has had to state for the record that she has never met controversial businessman Edwin Sodi.

This after a screenshot of an article alleging that she was romantically linked to Sodi was tweeted. Ndamase denied this as well.

Teboho Mofokeng started her engineering career at a time when the profession was male-dominated with limited diversity in leadership and management. Within four years of her working career, she was married, raising two children, and had attained her professional license to operate as a registered engineer.

With captain Lukhanyo Am assured of his outside centre spot, Sharks coach Sean Everitt has gone for the stockier option at No 12, preferring Marius Louw to Jeremy Ward. Although Louw is six centimetres shorter than Ward at 1.81m, he weighs eight kilogrammes more at 94kg.

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates captain Jimmy Tau could find himself in the firing line if the claims from the Zondo Commission are true.

This follows the outing of people who benefited financially from businessman Edwin Sodi winning the Free State asbestos tender.

On the normally aspirated petrol, lesser diesel and turbocharged petrol, a five-speed manual gearbox is standard fare with a six-speed manual being the sole option on the high-powered PureTech. Optional with this engine but standard on the range-topping diesel is a six-speed automatic with drive on all models going to the front wheels.

Having unveiled the sporty N Line at the end of last month, Hyundai, after an extensive lull, has provided a first glimpse of the all-new i20 N minus any camouflage.

Coming just over five months after the teaser video, the pair of images sees the N wearing the now trademark Performance Blue paint finish with red door sills, a contrasting Phantom Black roof and mirror caps, a gloss black grille and red detailing on the front splitter.

