Pics & Video: How Nigeria as a nation can change their local reputation in South Africa

We attended the Nigerian Independence Celebrations red carpet event.

The event shed light on how Nigerians are living in South Africa and how the nation can change their local reputation and assist in the fight against crime.

1/5 Comedian MC Mikolo performs in Johannesburg, 4 October 2020, as part of Nigerian Independence Celebrations and on discussion on how Ngerians living in SA can repair their reputation and how they assist in the fight against crime. Nigerian Independence day buffet party was powered by Emmygees Production and hosted by Uwakina Chukwuekwu Emmanuel aka SuperstM.E artst and producer. Picture; Nigel Sibanda 2/5 Apostle Chisom Olisakwe speaks in Johannesburg, 4 October 2020, as part of Nigerian Independence Celebrations and discussion on how Ngerians living in SA can repair their reputation and how they assist in the fight against crime. Nigerian Independence day buffet party was powered by Emmygees Production and hosted by Uwakina Chukwuekwu Emmanuel aka SuperstM.E artst and producer. Picture; Nigel Sibanda 3/5 Consular to the Nigerian High Commission Samuel Udom speaks in Johannesburg, 4 October 2020, at a Nigerian Independence Celebrations and on a discussion on how Ngerians living in SA can repair their reputation and how they assist in the fight against crime. Nigerian Independence day buffet party was powered by Emmygees Production and hosted by Uwakina Chukwuekwu Emmanuel aka SuperstM.E artst and producer. Picture; Nigel Sibanda 4/5 Zimbabwe Community leader in Johannesburg innercity Bongani Mazwi Mkwananzi speaks in Johannesburg, 4 October 2020, at a Nigerian Independence Celebrations and on a discussion on how Ngerians living in SA can repair their reputation and how they assist in the fight against crime.Nigerian Independence day buffet party was powered by Emmygees Production and hosted by Uwakina Chukwuekwu Emmanuel aka SuperstM.E artst and producer. Picture; Nigel Sibanda 5/5 Jay Eseyoma speaks in Johannesburg, 4 October 2020, at Nigerian Independence Celebrations and on discussion on how Ngerians living in SA can repair their reputation and how they assist in the fight against crime. Nigerian Independence day buffet party was powered by Emmygees Production and hosted by Uwakina Chukwuekwu Emmanuel aka SuperstM.E artst and producer. Picture; Nigel Sibanda

