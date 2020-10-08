 
 
Forgotten troops running out of food during deployment

General

Despite the Covid-19 deployment officially having come to an end last week, soldiers who have not been able to return to base say they are expected to continue living in filth, while they are also running out of food.

Sipho Mabena
08 Oct 2020
05:01:55 AM
South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers walk past the remains of a burning barricade in Turffontein, near Johannesburg, on April 28, 2020, after a protest by residents over food parcels. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP)

SA National Defence Force (SANDF) troops deployed during the Covid-19 lockdown have sent out a distress call as they were running out of food, had limited access to running water, and are living in “deplorable” conditions at the Elijah Mango nursing college in Mpumalanga. “The rooms are not up to standard… dirty, there’s only water from 4am till about 10am. There is no shower facilities, we use water bottles to get water from a single tap. The food that was supposed to be provided is finished, so our unit is giving us food from their mess,” a troop who asked...

