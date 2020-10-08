Forgotten troops running out of food during deployment

PREMIUM!
Forgotten troops running out of food during deploymentGeneral 2 mins ago
Despite the Covid-19 deployment officially having come to an end last week, soldiers who have not been able to return to base say they are expected to continue living in filth, while they are also running out of food.
