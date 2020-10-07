Wannabe traffic officers give RTMC a deadline for starting their training

PREMIUM!
Wannabe traffic officers give RTMC a deadline for starting their trainingGeneral 1 hour ago
The 700 applicants have been left hanging by the RTMC since 2017, when they were part of a mass recruitment drive to add 1000 traffic officers, yet their training still hasn’t started.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
South Africa Daily news update: Farm murders in the spotlight
Editorials Fear and loathing in rural South Africa
Crime Farm attacks: ‘Not a matter of if, but when you become a victim’
Special Feature ‘SA on brink of a catastrophe’, as youngsters fear entering farming profession
Courts Journos assaulted in Senekal court chaos as farmers go on rampage