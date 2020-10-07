 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Wannabe traffic officers give RTMC a deadline for starting their training

General 1 hour ago

The 700 applicants have been left hanging by the RTMC since 2017, when they were part of a mass recruitment drive to add 1000 traffic officers, yet their training still hasn’t started.

Sipho Mabena
07 Oct 2020
10:06:46 AM
PREMIUM!
Wannabe traffic officers give RTMC a deadline for starting their training

File photo: A member of the JMPD indicates for a car to stop.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has until Tuesday next week to release a date for the second intake for the training of national traffic officers or face legal action from those left in limbo. According to lawyers representing 100 of the 700 recruits allegedly promised a place in the second phase of intake in April last year, it appeared the RTMC had ignored their letter of demand. Last week, The Citizen reported that in September 2017, RTMC announced a recruitment drive for 1,000 officers, with the process gaining momentum the following year, when applicants went through security clearance and...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Daily news update: Farm murders in the spotlight

Editorials Fear and loathing in rural South Africa

Crime Farm attacks: ‘Not a matter of if, but when you become a victim’

Special Feature ‘SA on brink of a catastrophe’, as youngsters fear entering farming profession

Courts Journos assaulted in Senekal court chaos as farmers go on rampage


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.