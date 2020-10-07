Wannabe traffic officers give RTMC a deadline for starting their training

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has until Tuesday next week to release a date for the second intake for the training of national traffic officers or face legal action from those left in limbo. According to lawyers representing 100 of the 700 recruits allegedly promised a place in the second phase of intake in April last year, it appeared the RTMC had ignored their letter of demand. Last week, The Citizen reported that in September 2017, RTMC announced a recruitment drive for 1,000 officers, with the process gaining momentum the following year, when applicants went through security clearance and...

But in January 2019, the corporation could only select 300 people for training, paying a R7,000 monthly stipend, due to space limitations at

the traffic college.

According to RTMC’s 2016-17 annual report, the training could not be achieved due to “infrastructure challenges” during the period under review.

The letter of demand from Ditheko Lebethe Attorneys, dated 29 September, which The Citizen has seen, stated the remaining 700 applicants had successfully completed the process of becoming trainee traffic officers.

The lawyers argued that they were, in fact, identified as suitable candidates.

“To this extent, our clients would like to know when is RTMC intending to resume its second intake… We request RTMC to confirm a date for the second intake of traffic trainees within 14 days,” the letter concludes.

According to Ditheko Lebethe, the lawyer on the case, the RTMC was yet to acknowledge their letter and it was likely they would be heading to court.

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane could not be reached for comment.

The mass recruitment of national traffic officers had been marred by confusion, frustration and allegations of administrative bungling for the last three years.

Zwane earlier said last week that at no stage did the RTMC promise anyone placement in the training programme and that only 300 letters of selection had been issued.

