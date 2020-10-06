Tributes pour in for young Free State farm manager Brendin Horner

The young farm manager from Senekal in the Free State who was brutally murdered over the weekend would “not harm a fly”, according to those who knew Brendin Horner.

And today, thousands of people plan to meet at the Senekal Magistrate’s Court to greet the suspects arrested after Horner, 22, was found dead on Friday last week in an open field in Paul Roux in the Free State. Horner’s body was discovered hanging from a pole with his face and head badly injured.

“In my eyes, Brendin was a top class guy, he was amazing,” Gillie Scheepers, owner of Bloukruin bouldery, where Horner worked, told The Citizen.

On the day of his death, Horner celebrated his one-year work anniversary at the farm. “He would have achieved so much working here and reached great heights. He was one of the gears that kept the clock ticking.”

Scheepers said Horner was an amazing and humble young man, who loved fishing and spending time in nature.

“He would not harm a fly”, and his death was hard for the family. “At work we are trying to go on but we are struggling to keep everything and everyone together, it is really hard.”

Tributes, including a special poem, have been pouring in. Johannesburg writer Stanley Cierenberg’s latest poem, titled To Brendin Horner, has been shared on social media platforms. Cierenberg went to the Voortrekker Monument in Centurion, where he read the poem on his Facebook page to pay his respects.

“Two suspects were arrested [last Saturday] in relation to the murder of Brendin Horner. The two suspects were arrested by Senekal detectives at Fateng-tse-ntsho in Paul Roux,” provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said.

“Bloodstained clothes and shoes were found and will be taken in for forensic tests.”

Makhele alleged the two male suspects were stock thieves. “It is suspected that the deceased could have spotted them on that fateful day. According to reports, police received a call from other farmers reporting the attack at DeRots farm. Upon their arrival, police found Horner, who was declared dead on the scene, with injuries to his head and face.”

Makhele said a knife was found at the scene and the victim’s Toyota Hilux was later found abandoned, with bloodstains inside. “The two suspects, aged 32 and 43, will appear in Senekal Magistrate’s Court [on Tuesday] on the charge of murder.”

AfriForum’s head of policy and action Ernst Roets said the organisation considers the attack an act of terror.

“This is just a reaffirmation that farm attacks and farm murders are not common crimes. This is farm terror,” Roets said. A memorial service will be held at his favourite fishing spot this week. The final funeral arrangements are still being made.

– marizkac@citizen.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.