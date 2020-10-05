Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, lightning kills two in Gauteng, Sedibeng manager’s assassination and spotlight on Dudu Myeni

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

The country has also recorded 40 new deaths: 12 from Eastern Cape, 14 from Free State, 5 from Gauteng, 5 from Mpumalanga and 4 from Western Cape. This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 17,016.

According to ER24, paramedics arrived on the scene just before 5pm to find the man lying motionless in the field, surrounded by a number of his colleagues.

“Medics assessed the man and found that he had shown no signs of life. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for him, and he was declared dead,” said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

Shocking CCTV footage has emerged of the shooting that claimed the life of the controversial Sedibeng District Municipal Manager on Saturday.

The 52-year-old Stanley Khanyile was killed in the parking lot of a Meyersdal Mall in Alberton in the East of Johannesburg at around 2pm on Saturday afternoon.

The chairperson of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo heard from a witness on Monday that they had the impression that former South African Airways (SAA) chairperson Dudu Myeni landed the position because she was a political ally of former president Jacob Zuma.

The case against former rugby player Zane Kilian for the alleged murder of top police detective Charl Kinnear has been postponed to find a safer court for his bail application.

With at least 13 Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) members guarding the courtroom on Monday, the State prosecutor said the case would be postponed due to safety fears regarding the area.

Former KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Mmamonnye Ngobeni was released on bail of R20 000 on Monday, having initially being sought by the authorities after she failed to show up at the Durban Magistrate’s Court last Friday.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Investigating Directorate had considered Ngobeni “at large”, but she finally appeared in court on Monday, alongside Aswin Narainpershad, who also could not be located at the time.

Nontsasa Memela, former head of procurement at SAA Technical, testified to the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into allegations of state capture in February and was called back to the commission on October 1.

Evidence leader Kate Hofmeyr gave the commission a brief run-down of the relevant matters.

BET’s Behind The Story hosted by Pearl Thusi latest episode with popular Nigerian artist Tiwa Savage was a conversation that tackled many issues such as the tweet that set of a Twitter storm during the xenophobic attacks in 2019.

In the enlightening interview, the star also talked about her new album, her opinion on how Nigerians feel about South Africa and helping build African stories.

What started out as a rumour has quickly turned into one of the cutest families in South African hip hop.

For years, fans have been certain that rapper Cassper Nyovest has been romancing Durban influencer Thobeka Majozi based solely on comments he used to leave on her old social media posts.

The French sports apparel brand recently replaced Nike as the official kit sponsor for the national teams.

In a video posted on social media on Monday, Lecoq explained the thinking behind the design of the home, away and alternative jerseys.

Cavin Johnson says it is a major “honour” the be joining Al Ahly, after confirming to Phakaaathi on Monday that he is off to Cairo to be an assistant to the new head coach Pitso Mosimane.

READ MORE: Mosimane takes a veiled dig at Mokwena

Johnson is set to fly out to Cairo on Tuesday, and it is the first time that he and Mosimane will be working together, after years going up against each other in the Premier Soccer League.

Heading up the programme will be two races for SKF Pre-1966 V8 Legend Cars, with top contenders to include Jonathan du Toit (1965 Chevrolet Nova), Ben Morgenrood (1965 Ford Mustang), Lee Thompson (1963 Ford Galaxie) and Mark du Toit (1965 Ford Fairlane). The two-litre class will cater for people like Marc Miller (1966 BMW 300), Ben van der Westhuizen (1965 Lotus Cortina), Roger Houston (1965 Alfa Romeo Sprint GT) and Francesco Lombardi (1965 Alfa Romeo Guilia Ti).

Based on the sighting of the mentioned prototype, motivation is set to come from a 162 kW version of the 191 kW 2.4-litre turbocharged flat-four used in the North American Legacy and Ascent, although previous reports have claimed it will continue to be normally aspirated or feature the new 1.8-litre turbo from the Levorg. An STI model, with a reported 294 kW, is set to become available in 2024.

