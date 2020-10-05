General 5.10.2020 10:42 pm

Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, lightning kills two in Gauteng, Sedibeng manager's assassination and spotlight on Dudu Myeni

Motorists travel along Klipspruit Valley Road in Klipspruit, Soweto, 5 October 2020, during heavy rains which resulted in flooding in certain parts of Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega

Daily Covid-19 update: SA breaches 17,000 death mark

Source: Health department

The country has also recorded 40 new deaths: 12 from Eastern Cape, 14 from Free State, 5 from Gauteng, 5 from Mpumalanga and 4 from Western Cape. This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 17,016.

VIDEO: Two die after being struck by lightning in Gauteng

According to ER24, paramedics arrived on the scene just before 5pm to find the man lying motionless in the field, surrounded by a number of his colleagues.

“Medics assessed the man and found that he had shown no signs of life. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for him, and he was declared dead,” said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

Watch: CCTV footage of Sedibeng Municipal manager’s assassination

The 52-year-old Stanley Khanyile was killed in the parking lot of a Meyersdal Mall in Alberton in the East of Johannesburg on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Screengrab

Shocking CCTV footage has emerged of the shooting that claimed the life of the controversial Sedibeng District Municipal Manager on Saturday.

The 52-year-old Stanley Khanyile was killed in the parking lot of a Meyersdal Mall in Alberton in the East of Johannesburg at around 2pm on Saturday afternoon.

Myeni became SAA chair because she was Zuma’s political ally, Zondo commission hears

The South African Airways lost at least $100 million (about R1.6 billion) in annual revenue due to former chairperson Dudu Myeni’s scuttling of a Memorandum of Understanding between the national carrier and Emirates. Picture: Moneyweb

The chairperson of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo heard from a witness on Monday that they had the impression that former South African Airways (SAA) chairperson Dudu Myeni landed the position because she was a political ally of former president Jacob Zuma.

Kinnear murder case postponed to find safer court

Murder suspect arrives at Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court for the murder of Colonel Charl Kinnear on October 05, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that the suspect, Zain Killian was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and unlawful interception of information. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

The case against former rugby player Zane Kilian for the alleged murder of top police detective Charl Kinnear has been postponed to find a safer court for his bail application.

With at least 13 Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) members guarding the courtroom on Monday, the State prosecutor said the case would be postponed due to safety fears regarding the area.

World Cup saga: Former KZN police chief gets R20K bail

Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela, centre, flanked by Lieutenant-General Nobubele Mbekela, left, and former KwaZulu-Natal’s police commissioner Lieutenant Mmamonnye Ngobeni. Picture: Supplied

Former KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Mmamonnye Ngobeni was released on bail of R20 000 on Monday,  having initially being sought by the authorities after she failed to show up at the Durban Magistrate’s Court last Friday.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Investigating Directorate had considered Ngobeni “at large”, but she finally appeared in court on Monday, alongside Aswin Narainpershad, who also could not be located at the time.

SAA Technical and the R2.5m property ‘donation’

Former HOD procurement at SAAT Nontsasa Memela.

Nontsasa Memela, former head of procurement at SAA Technical, testified to the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into allegations of state capture in February and was called back to the commission on October 1.

Evidence leader Kate Hofmeyr gave the commission a brief run-down of the relevant matters.

Five things we learnt about Tiwa Savage from BET’s ‘Behind the Story’

Tiwa Savage | Image: Instagram

BET’s Behind The Story hosted by Pearl Thusi latest episode with popular Nigerian artist Tiwa Savage was a conversation that tackled many issues such as the tweet that set of a Twitter storm during the xenophobic attacks in 2019.

In the enlightening interview, the star also talked about her new album, her opinion on how Nigerians feel about South Africa and helping build African stories.

IN PICS: Why Cassper Nyovest and Thobeka Majozi’s are relationship goals

Cassper Nyovest and Thobeka Majozi’s maternity shoot | Image: Instagram, captured by Jabu Kiing

What started out as a rumour has quickly turned into one of the cutest families in South African hip hop.

For years, fans have been certain that rapper Cassper Nyovest has been romancing Durban influencer Thobeka Majozi based solely on comments he used to leave on her old social media posts.

WATCH: New Bafana Bafana kit launched!

The French sports apparel brand recently replaced Nike as the official kit sponsor for the national teams.

In a video posted on social media on Monday, Lecoq explained the thinking behind the design of the home, away and alternative jerseys.

Johnson off to Cairo to do Al Ahly and South Africa proud

Cavin Johnson says it is a major “honour” the be joining Al Ahly, after confirming to Phakaaathi on Monday that he is off to Cairo to be an assistant to the new head coach Pitso Mosimane.

READ MORE: Mosimane takes a veiled dig at Mokwena

Johnson is set to fly out to Cairo on Tuesday, and it is the first time that he and Mosimane will be working together, after years going up against each other in the Premier Soccer League.

Historic racing bonanza this weekend at Zwartkops

Ben Morgenrood (1965 Ford Mustang) and Jonathan du Toit (1965 Chevrolet Nova) should be podium chasers in Saturday’s races for SKF Pre-1966 Legend Saloon Cars. Picture: RacePics.

Heading up the programme will be two races for SKF Pre-1966 V8 Legend Cars, with top contenders to include Jonathan du Toit (1965 Chevrolet Nova), Ben Morgenrood (1965 Ford Mustang), Lee Thompson (1963 Ford Galaxie) and Mark du Toit (1965 Ford Fairlane). The two-litre class will cater for people like Marc Miller (1966 BMW 300), Ben van der Westhuizen (1965 Lotus Cortina), Roger Houston (1965 Alfa Romeo Sprint GT) and Francesco Lombardi (1965 Alfa Romeo Guilia Ti).

New Subaru BRZ makes appearance ahead of rumoured November debut

Prototype new Subaru BRZ teased this past weekend in the United States.

Based on the sighting of the mentioned prototype, motivation is set to come from a 162 kW version of the 191 kW 2.4-litre turbocharged flat-four used in the North American Legacy and Ascent, although previous reports have claimed it will continue to be normally aspirated or feature the new 1.8-litre turbo from the Levorg. An STI model, with a reported 294 kW, is set to become available in 2024.

