Daily news update: Harder lockdown maybe, new R84bn mega city, 2010 graft net closes, Duarte’s brother dies

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

As South Africa reported another 1,573 new positive Covid-19 cases on Sunday evening, several developments globally might indicate that the current Lockdown Level 1 restrictions may face some tightening in the weeks or months to come.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that the total number of confirmed infections now stood at 681,289 and recoveries at 614,781.

However, as South Africans enjoy more freedom with summer approaching, Northern Hemisphere countries are seemingly experiencing what some experts have referred to as as the “new” seasonal resurgence of the coronavirus.

An often stoic president Cyril Ramaphosa was positively beaming when he delivered the keynote address at the launch of the first phase of the Mooikloof Mega Residential City launch in Tshwane on Sunday.

According to Ramaphosa, the Mooikloof project is the outcome of a very successful public-private process and an example of how each sector’s interests can be aligned and can work for mutual benefit.

He began his address by congratulating developers Balwin Properties who worked in collaboration with Gauteng Provincial Government and the City of Tshwane who worked together to bring the project to fruition.

The NPA revealed that the two remaining suspects in the Thoshan Panday multimillion-rand SAPS tender fraud case were expected to hand themselves in at the Durban Central police station on Monday. They were then expected to immediately proceed to the Durban Magistrate’s Court for a bail application. They faced charges of fraud between 2008-2009 and 2010 through the provision of accommodation and the purchase of goods for the SAPS ahead of and during the 2010 World Cup.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) revealed that the two remaining suspects in the Thoshan Panday multimillion-rand SAPS tender case were expected to hand themselves in at the Durban Central police station on Monday.

According to NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema, the suspects were expected to hand themselves over at the Durban Central police station on Monday, 5 October at 08:00.

Gautrain workers affiliated with the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) will be embarking on an indefinite strike on Monday as they are unhappy over the rail operator’s wage increase offer.

According to Numsa, its members would be on strike at the Gautrain on Monday, 5 October, and would be picketing to highlight their demands as part of the strike.

“From Monday, the 5th of October, our members will be on an indefinite strike until the Bombela Operating Company (BOC) engages us meaningfully on our demands,” Numsa national spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said in a statement.

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte’s brother Igshaan Dangor has died due to Covid-19 complications, the party confirmed.

The party announced the news of Dangor’s death on Sunday.

He was 72.

Sedibeng mayor Busisiwe Modisakeng has expressed her shock at the “brutal and inhumane” murder of municipal manager Stanley Khanyile.

“The brutal and inhumane murder of Mr Khanyile has left a devastating pain and sudden loss to the family of Sedibeng district municipality and its stakeholders,” said Modisakeng on Sunday.

“His contribution will be sorely missed in the local government community.”

Three men have been arrested after they allegedly kidnapped two Chinese women in Gugulethu, with one of the women found dead.

According to the police, it was still unclear what caused the death of the 51-year-old woman.

“The circumstances surrounding the death of a 51-year-old Chinese woman are being investigated after her body was discovered on Friday morning at around 06:30 at a residence in Gugulethu,” police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said.

A motorist who allegedly clocked 179km/h on the N12 in Bedfordview was arrested on Sunday, the Ekurhuleni Metro police said.

The man, 26, was stopped in his VW Polo hatchback around 06:50 am, said spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng.

“The driver alleged that he was late for work, before he was handcuffed.”

Fuel prices are expected to decrease on Wednesday, 7 October, with the price of 93 octane petrol going down by 23 cents per litre.

The price of 95 octane petrol will decrease by 32 cents per litre, the price of diesel will decrease by between 90 cents and 93 cents per litre and the price of illuminating paraffin will decrease by 76 cents per litre.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.