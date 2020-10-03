Daily news update: Cele at Charl Kinnear’s funeral, Sedibeng municipal manager shot dead and Trump ‘well’ in hospital

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

‘It’s time to set politics aside,’ says Cele at Charl Kinnear’s funeral

Police Minister Bheki Cele has demanded that action be taken against any officer implicated in the murder of Anti-Gang Unit detective Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear. Kinnear was killed in an apparent assassination in front of his home two weeks ago. Cele added that the police force was no place for criminality and that it was time to put politics aside.

Cele has said “heads must roll” for the murder of Kinnear – even if his own head is one of them.

Speaking at Kinnear’s funeral, held in Cape Town on Saturday, Cele said it was vital that the police take action against their own implicated in corruption. He added that, if he was implicated in wrongdoing, he should be the first to step aside.

His statements come after allegations that the slain policeman was investigating fellow officers who may have been supporting organised crime.

Sedibeng municipal manager fatally gunned down at shopping centre parking lot

The municipal manager for the Sedibeng District Municipality, Stanley Khanyile has reportedly been murdered, eNCA reports.

The acting head of the municipality’s communications and stakeholder relations Saviour Kgaswane, however, said he could not at this stage confirm Khanyile’s reported murder.

Kgaswane said a statement will be issued in due course once an investigation into the reports of Khanyile’s murder has been concluded.

The police in Gauteng said they also could not confirm the identity of the “52-year-old man” who was fatally shot at a “parking lot of a shopping centre in Alberton” when asked to confirm Khanyile’s reported murder.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said a manhunt has been launched following the fatal shooting of the 52-year-old.

Trump ‘well’ in hospital as more Republicans test positive for Covid

President Donald Trump woke Saturday from his first night in the hospital as a Covid-19 patient and said he was doing well, as key Republican allies announced their own positive tests a month before the US election.

Three senators, as well as Trump’s campaign manager and other senior aides, are among a growing list from the president’s orbit to have contracted the virus, with at least seven confirmed cases tied to an event in the White House Rose Garden last weekend.

With Trump, who is trailing in the polls, knocked off the campaign trail for treatment Walter Reed Army medical centre outside Washington — and possibly for many days after — his campaign plans were in disarray ahead of a potentially messy election on November 3.

Durban paramedic at accident scene injured as car slams into ambulance

A KwaZulu-Natal paramedic has been seriously injured in Pinetown while at the scene of an accident.

According to Rescue Care Paramedics, emergency services personnel were attending to an accident on the M13 east-bound, before Richmond Road, just after 17:00 on Friday when the incident took place.

They had responded to a vehicle which had overturned on the highway, when an oncoming vehicle lost control.

Greta Thunberg withdraws from Tutu Foundation lecture

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg has withdrawn from the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation’s annual peace lecture.

Thunberg’s spokesperson Daniel Donner declined to comment on her reasons for withdrawing from the event.

In her stead will be Christiana Figueres, who helped put together the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, and a Ugandan and South African activist.

IFP founder Buthelezi says allegations against KwaSizabantu ‘a devastating shock’

Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) founder and the party’s president emeritus, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has expressed his shock at the allegations made against the KwaSizabantu Mission based in KwaZulu-Natal.

This after a News24 investigation brought to the fore allegations of physical and sexual abuse, money laundering, racism, cultism, gross human rights’ violations, impropriety, virginity testing and patriarchy.

In a statement, Buthelezi said the allegations came “as a devastating shock” and said “it would be irresponsible” and “wrong to declare anyone guilty before they have been tried” in court.

Woman loses R200 000 in ancestry scam, three arrested

The Hawks have arrested three suspects for allegedly scamming a woman of over R200 000 by preying on her traditional beliefs.

The suspects allegedly placed an advert offering to assist with traditional cleansings, to which a 40-year-old contracted government employee responded.

“[She] responded to the advertisement seeking financial stability and permanent employment early in August 2020. She was allegedly invited for a spiritual cleansing consultation, for which she paid R1 000,” said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase.

She was later convinced to come back for more cleansing, he said

“The victim subsequently withdrew all her savings and parted with approximately R223 000 in cash that was then given to the syndicate with the belief that her ancestors would multiply the money into millions of rands.”

When she realised she had been conned, she reported the matter to the Hawks in Gauteng.

Three suspects arrested for ‘execution-style’ murders in KwaNdengezi

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested three men in connection with “the execution-style murders of four young men” in KwaNdengezi, Durban last week.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker said the three men were arrested on Friday and that a 9mm pistol was seized.

“On Saturday, 26 September 2020, police at KwaNdengezi received a report of four men who were killed at Zwelibomvu Reserve near Olwambeni Primary School sport grounds. The four men aged between 17 and 24, were all shot in the upper body. Information from the community indicated that the men were accused of stock theft, which may have contributed to their death. A murder docket was registered at the KwaNdengezi police station and assigned to the provincial organised crime unit for investigation.

“Following a rigorous investigation, detectives swooped on the three suspects, aged between 46 and 49, who were arrested at their homes at KwaNdengezi yesterday. A 9mm pistol was also seized as part of the investigation. All three men are expected to appear at the KwaNdengezi Magistrate’s Court on Monday for murder. Detectives have not ruled out the possibility of more arrests,” Naicker said.

The acting KwaZulu-Natal police Commissioner, Major General Thulani Gonya welcomed the arrests.

