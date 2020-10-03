KZN granny and grandchildren tragically die in house fire

A grandmother and two of her grandchildren tragically died in a house fire in kwaNongoma, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday night.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Sipho Hlomuka has sent his condolences following “the tragic loss of three lives at the Sibiya household in KwaNongoma, Ward 17, KwaMjiza”.

It is reported that two children together with their grandmother perished from the severe burns they suffered as a result of the fire which engulfed their home.

“The cause of the fire is unconfirmed at this stage but it is suspected that it could have been caused by a candle,” a statement issued by Hlomuka’s department reads.

Hlomuka has sent condolences to the grieving family and he has also dispatched his department’s disaster management teams to KwaNongoma who are now on-site to provide immediate relief to the family and to investigate the possible causes of the fire.

Hlomuka urged residents across the province to continue to be cognizant of the dangers posed by candles, especially when these are unattended.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

