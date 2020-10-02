Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Trump tests for Covid-19, Mkhize defends payments and AFU seizes luxury cars

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

Covid-19 update: 43 new deaths confirmed in SA, latest global developments

As of Friday, 2 October, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 677,833 with 1,749 new cases identified, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

43 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported: 3 from Eastern Cape, 8 from KwaZulu-Natal, 8 from Gauteng, 7 from Northern Cape and 9 from the Free State.

Thus bringing the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 16,909.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients,” the Minister added.

Recoveries now stand at 611,044 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.

Mkhize defends receiving payments from Edwin Sodi for ‘personal benefit’

Health minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize has defended claims that he received payments for his ‘personal benefit’ after businessman Edwin Sodi revealed that he made a payment of R6,5 million which referenced the Minister.

Sodi had told the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture on Tuesday that he made payments to the African National Congress (ANC) and other government officials.

He defended the payment saying that Mkhize was the ANC treasurer general (TG) at the time of the payment and the money was specifically for the party.

Mkhize acknowledged the payments made, but explained that the payments were donations for the ANC, not for personal benefit.

AFU seizes millions in luxury cars and properties from FS asbestos deal accused

The National Prosecuting Authority has pounced on the assets of those suspected of having profited from the dodgy Free State asbestos audit saga, as it’s Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) has moved to freeze R300 million in assets belonging to the suspects.

The seizures on Friday morning came after the AFU earlier this week obtained a restraint order from the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein to put a freeze on any attempt to rid the assets, said NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema.

“Today [Friday] the process has started where the AFU is attaching those properties. The intention is to make sure that at the end of the day, those assets are realised, meaning they are sold, so that the state can realise the money that was lost during this fraudulent activity that is alleged in the indictment,” said Ngwema.

Basic education department releases 2021 school calendar

The Department of Basic Education has released the new school calendar for the 2021 academic year, with schools expected to reopen on 25 January 2021.

Following months of academic disruptions due to lockdown and the pandemic, basic education Minister Angie Motshekga said the new school calendar took into account the effects of the pandemic.

During a media briefing in Pretoria on Thursday, she said schools would have to carry over some of the curriculum work into the new year.

ANC MP Cedric Frolick tells Zondo he did not receive money from Bosasa

ANC MP Cedric Frolick has denied receiving monthly payments from Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson, as alleged by the controversial company’s former COO Angelo Agrizzi at the commission of inquiry into state capture.

Frolick was on Friday giving testimony at the commission of inquiry into state capture, related to him also being implicated in alleged dodgy dealings with Bosasa.

Frolick’s appearance before the chairperson of the commission, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, was postponed in July due to him being unwell.

Frolick was implicated in testimony by Agrizzi, who said the MP visited the controversial company’s office park around 2010.

Another official in KZN Premier Zikalala’s office arrested for alleged catering tender fraud

Another official in the office of KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has been arrested for alleged fraud related to a R24 million catering tender.

The Hawks arrested the woman on Friday, with spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo saying she appeared in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court on the same day, together with three service providers.

Mhlongo said she was granted R5,000 bail, while two service providers were granted R10,000 bail each, and the third bail of R20,000.

“The bail was determined by the courts, who looked at the circumstances of the accused,” he said.

The arrests came after five other people involved in the awarding of catering services to Zikalala’s office appeared in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court in July.

Gauteng health dept head resigns after being placed on precautionary suspension

The head of the Gauteng health department, professor Mkhululi Lukhele has resigned after being placed on precautionary suspension.

Gauteng government spokesperson Thabo Masebe said on Friday that the precautionary suspension was related to the recommendations of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

The Deputy Director General of Human Resources and Corporate Services Andile Gwabeni was served with a letter of suspension on Thursday.

This followed an updated report by the SIU to Premier David Makhura in the investigation into alleged Covid-19-related procurement irregularities.

SANDF’s lockdown deployment expires, but soldiers ready for second possible Covid-19 wave

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) have said its “goodbyes” and “thanks” after its “successful” deployment in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic came to an end on Wednesday, 30 September.

In a statement on Friday, 2 October, SANDF chief general Solly Shoke along with the military command commends its members for their contribution.

“We would like to pay our gratitude and thank all members of the department of defence who responded to the call by the commander-in-chief and President Cyril Ramaphosa, to deploy in the fight against Covid-19.

“This call was heeded by the regular force, reserve force and Public Service Act personnel in the department of defence who worked tirelessly in the midst of the pandemic to safeguard the people and our nation.

The SANDF further said the military command also thanked the members of the public who “volunteered in their hundreds to assist with different tasks during the operation”.

“They have indeed walked the extra mile when called upon to serve our nation and showed their patriotism. This disaster once again proved the necessity for a national defence force that can act as an assurance for our country during war and in peacetime.”

The defence force added that the members who were deployed during the pandemic would be confined at its operational base until further notice as there is a possibility of redeployment in an event of a second Covid-19 wave.

Mkhwebane vs Gordhan: High court reserves judgment

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan’s legal team says that the Public Protector (PP), Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s, submissions – on the application to review and set aside her report into the “Pillay Pension Saga” – misconceived the purpose of the application.

“This is to emphasise that this is a review of the PP’s findings against Gordhan, it is not a review of his decision,” advocate Wim Trengove SC on behalf of Gordhan told the court on Friday.

“Her findings are that he is guilty of improper conduct and the reason she gives is that his decision was made [with] 6 errors of law. The question [before the court] is whether these findings are irrational or not,” he added.

This comes after Gordhan brought an application seeking the High Court to review and set aside the PP’s report 24 of 2019/20 which deals with the early retirement of former deputy commissioner at SARS, Ivan Pillay, and his subsequent retention at SARS.

The matter has been in the North Gauteng High Court since Wednesday.

Former KZN top cop ‘at large’, NPA says she should hand herself over

Former KwaZulu-Natal top cop Mmamonnye Ngobeni – who was due to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Friday facing corruption charges – is in the wind and being sought by the authorities.

This follows the swoop on controversial KZN businessman Thoshan Panday and senior police supply chain management unit head Colonel Navin Madhoe on Friday.

Ngobeni, due to be charged alongside the pair, is now considered “at large” by the National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate (ID).

Another accused, Aswin Narainpershad, could also not be located.

Ngobeni and Panday face three counts of corruption related to bribes Panday allegedly paid to Ngobeni in exchange for her instructing former Hawks Major-General Johan Booysen to halt an investigation into a R47 million police accommodation fraud scheme.

The ID’s Sindisiwe Twala said Ngobeni was being sought.

“She switched off her phone and as such we were unable to arrest her. She is at large,” she added, saying Ngobeni should hand herself over.

De Lille hits back at DA amid party’s call for her to be fired over Beitbridge border saga

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille has calmly hit back at the DA, which has been attacking her for her involvement in the Beitbridge border scandal.

On Wednesday De Lille encouraged anyone with evidence of wrongdoing against her to “bring it on”.

Now the DA has called her bluff and produced, what they call, damning findings against her.

But De Lille, unfazed by DA MP Samantha Graham’s assertations, has launched a vicious attack.

“The so-called deputy shadow minister, Samantha Graham is trying to build her profile to shove the real shadow minister, Patricia Kopane out of the way who is not even recognised in the DA as the real shadow minister just because she was seen to be supporting Mmusi Maimane.

“Samantha Graham is working together with the white boys’ club in the DA that have failed four times in the Western Cape High Court to prove any allegations of corruption against me,” she said.

De Lille is facing mounting calls for her to resign following allegations that she had abused her powers in relation to the R40 million Beitbridge border tender that has been mired in controversy.

WATCH: Pretoria car thieves target same spot two days in a row

A school parking lot in Pretoria was seemingly a new crime hotspot, after video footage caught thieves trying to steal cars parked outside for the second day in a row.

CCTV footage caught the same men on Friday again trying to steal a car outside the school on 30th Avenue in Rietfontein.

In the footage, the thieves, who drioe a Kia Rio, were seen attempting to steal a Toyota Tazz on Thursday afternoon. One of the thieves was seen fiddling underneath the vehicle in an attempt to open its bonnet.

But their plan failed as the owner of the car unexpectedly returned to the car.

Thoshan Panday and cop granted bail following arrest for 2010 FIFA World cup corruption

Controversial Durban businessman Thoshan Panday appeared in the Durban Magistrates’ Court on Friday, along with Colonel Navin Madhoe following their arrests earlier in relation to a multimillion-Rand 2010 Fifa World Cup tender at the South African Police Service (SAPS).

The pair were arrested by the national prosecuting authority’s (NPA’s) investigating directorate, along with another accused.

NPA spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala said a fourth suspect is yet to be arrested and was last spotted in Cape Town.

Twala said the arrested persons have all been charged with multiple counts of corruption, while three of them face five counts of fraud and two counts of forgery.

Mpumalanga premier, two MECs ‘in good spirits’ after testing positive for Covid-19

Mpumalanga premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane and two of her MECs are in good spirits after testing positive for the Covid-19 virus within less than a week.

The provincial health department has assured citizens that they were not anticipating a second wave.

Mtshweni-Tsipane tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday after she developed flu-like symptoms on Sunday, according to her spokesperson Sibongile Mkani-Mpolweni.

She said Mtshweni-Tsipane has been in precautionary isolation from Sunday and she would continue to monitor her health.

“The premier is in good spirits and has reported only mild symptoms [of Covid-19],” said Mkani-Mpolweni.

“She will continue to execute her duties remotely. The premier has urged the people of Mpumalanga to continue to use their masks, to disinfect surfaces frequently and wash or sanitise their hands extensively.”

The offices of MEC for Community Safety Gabisile Shabalala and MEC for Economic Development and Tourism, Pat Ngomane, have separately announced this week that the two MECs also tested positive for Covid-19.

SANParks defends decision of killing seven lions that escaped from reserve

The SA National Parks (SANParks) defended its decision to euthanise seven lions at the Karoo National Park in the face of outrage over its actions.

Spokesperson Reynold Thakhuli explained that one of the big cats had already figured out how they could get in and out, and which spots along the fence were easiest to dig under, in order to go hunting on the other side.

On Monday, the seven lions made a break for it in the high mountainous areas – twice in 24 hours – killing 10 sheep near the reserve in the Beaufort West area.

Rangers rounded up the lions and slept in the mountain to keep an eye on them. But they escaped again, to go back to the carcasses.

Donald and Melania Trump in quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19

President Donald Trump has tested positive for Covid-19, upending the already tense US election, but was described by his doctor on Friday as feeling “well” and able to perform his duties while quarantining.

Trump, 74, first announced on Twitter that he and First Lady Melania Trump, 50, had tested positive for the virus.

“We will get through this TOGETHER!” he wrote.

The extraordinary setback for Trump had immediate political consequences just 31 days before election day, forcing him to cancel campaign trips and adding new volatility to a contest already steeped in tension.

Trump’s challenger, Democrat Joe Biden, is well ahead in the polls and has made criticism of the Republican’s handling of the coronavirus – and frequent downplaying of the pandemic’s seriousness – a key issue.

Trump, in response, has been betting on an evermore aggressive schedule of campaign rallies around the country. The events, which he says prove his true political strength, bring together thousands of people, often without masks and sometimes in contravention of local rules.

Biden tests negative for coronavirus, heads to Michigan

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said Friday he has tested negative for Covid-19, three days after his debate with Donald Trump, who has contracted the illness.

The 77-year-old former vice president opted to maintain a scheduled trip to Michigan, a key battleground state in his campaign to unseat the Republican incumbent.

Biden is currently leading Trump in opinion polls ahead of the 3 November election.

“I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for Covid,” Biden said. “I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands.”

Minutes before, his doctor Kevin O’Connor issued a statement via Biden’s campaign about the negative result.

“Vice President Joe Biden and Dr Jill Biden underwent PCR testing for Covid-19 today and Covid-19 was not detected,” O’Connor said.

Trump’s positive diagnosis — announced in the early hours of Friday after one of his senior aides, Hope Hicks, tested positive — has jolted the race for the White House with a month to go.

Madagascar launches ‘Covid-Organics’ capsules

Madagascar’s President Andry Rajoelina on Friday launched a capsule version of a herbal drink he touts as a coronavirus treatment and cure.

“Covid-Organics” is derived from artemisia — a plant with proven anti-malarial properties — and other indigenous herbs.

The infusion’s effects have not been scientifically tested and the World Health Organization (WHO) has issued several warnings against its use and distribution.

“Today (Friday), we present to the entire world capsules containing extracts of artemisia and ravintsara, a local Malagasy plant, whose virtues are recognised globally,” Rajoelina announced at an inauguration ceremony hosted by local pharmaceutical company Pharmagalasy.

“Those who struggle to ingest the infusion can now take this CVO+ capsule that will be sold across the world,” he added, speaking at the Pharmagalasy plant outside the capital Antananarivo.

At the launch, WHO country representative Charlotte Faty Ndiaye congratulated the president for leading “the fight against this global pandemic”.

Tumisho Masha is back on screens!

The past two years have been a great period for black horror and fantasy and it seems fans can only look forward to what’s next.

The latest project, set to hit screens soon is a hoodoo horror titled Spell, with Power’s Omari Hardwick as the lead and the trailer was released on Friday.

Much to the surprise of South African social media users, our very own Tumisho Masha will star in the film as an American Southerner, and though his cameo in the trailer was a blink-and-you’ll-miss it moment, locals are already gearing up to show their support by watching the film.

VIDEO: Will Tito be the next guest on Dinner at Somizi’s?

Thanks to an open call for guest suggestions, South Africans could finally get to see the country’s full-time finance minister and part-time foodie Tito Mboweni get a much needed culinary lesson from celebrity chef Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung.

Dinner at Somizi’s was the top Twitter trend on Wednesday evening as fans flooded Mhlongo-Motaung’s mentions with the names of people they would like to see on the show. Only two names came out tops; Somizi’s frenemy-turned-bestie Bonang Matheba, and Mboweni.

This after each and every dish the minister has documented himself making on Twitter has gone viral – often because people just cannot believe what they are seeing.

Sundowns finally land long-time target Modiba

SuperSport United have confirmed the sale of Aubrey Modiba to crosstown rivals Mamelodi Sundowns after the Brazilians have been knocking at the door of Matsatsantsa A Pitori for the past couple of seasons.

The versatile player will join Downs with immediate effect as club chief executive officer Stanley Matthews said United could no longer fend off Masandawana, who seem to have presented a fat cheque for the 25-year-old to buy him out of a four-and-a-half year contract he signed with the Pretoria side in February.

“Sundowns have been pursuing Aubrey for a long time and the reality is we cannot come anywhere close to what is available to him,” Matthews was quoted as saying by the club’s Twitter account.

Celtic face AC Milan in Europa League, Arsenal to play Dundalk

Celtic were in the first pot of seeds for the draw after scraping past Bosnian side Sarajevo away in the play-offs on Thursday, but they could scarcely have asked for a tougher draw than that handed to them in Group H.

As well as Milan, Neil Lennon’s side will take on Czech Cup winners Sparta Prague and French club Lille, who qualified automatically for the group stage after finishing fourth in Ligue 1.

Milan, the seven-time European champions, qualified by winning 9-8 on penalties away to Rio Ave in Portugal on Thursday after being rescued by a Hakan Calhanoglu spot-kick right at the end of extra time.

The Scottish champions and Milan last met in the Champions League group stage in 2013/14. They also faced off several times in that competition in the previous decade including in 2006/07, when the Italians narrowly won their last-16 tie en route to winning the trophy.

Rangers’ reward for ousting Turkish giants Galatasaray in the play-offs and qualifying for the group stage for the third season running was a spot in Group D with Benfica, Standard Liege of Belgium and Lech Poznan of Poland.

Kolisi wants South Africa’s next generation to start ‘chasing a new sun’

Described as the “Newlands Farewell Test” Springbok captain Siya Kolisi believes Saturday’s match-up between Green and Gold is the ideal opportunity to start “chasing a new sun”.

Kolisi was referring to the premier of “Chasing the Sun”, a documentary starting on Sunday which relives the Boks’ Rugby World Cup triumph in Japan last year.

“The documentary will remind me where I was mentally and physically and the fact that I want to get even better,” said Kolisi on Friday, on the eve of Saturday’s match at Newlands.

“I want to chase a new sun,” said Kolisi. “We in the team want that feeling every time we put on that Bok jersey.”

Without their strong contingent of overseas stars, Kolisi believed Saturday’s contest would be about assessing the great local talent and exposing young Bok hopefuls.

“As a group we want to show what we can do and also measure ourselves to see where we are at this point,” he said.

“It’s a great opportunity for those who have never had the chance before and for some players it’s the closest they will ever get to a Test match,” he said.

