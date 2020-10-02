 
 
Fury over licence mayhem

The licensing system is struggling to get back into gear after the Covid-19 lockdown which saw many licenses expire.

Marizka Coetzer
02 Oct 2020
04:50:21 AM
Fury over licence mayhem

Ricardo Vermaak in the queue at the Sandton licensing center, 1 October 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney

Tempers reached boiling point at licensing departments around Gauteng this week as frustrated motorists battled crashing computer systems and the alleged “hijacking” of driver’s license test slots by driving schools in cahoots with officials. Many angry people queued for hours in vain, watching others jump the queue or being told their test appointments were not valid or not available. The licensing system is struggling to get back into gear after the Covid-19 lockdown which saw many licenses expire. Although a grace period was granted, it has since expired and the pressure has intensified to get drivers and vehicles legally compliant...

