Don’t overdo the dop, SA

More than 30 wall murals will be spread around Gauteng to educate people about drinking responsibly, in a joint effort by South African Breweries (SAB) and the Gauteng Provincial Government.

The Responsible Together mural project was launched yesterday in Vilikazi Street in Soweto when one of the murals was unveiled. It included Zulu phrases reminding alcohol consumers to drink responsibly.

According to SAB senior corporate affairs specialist Mbali Zamisa, the street art campaign was to bring colour to the streets of Gauteng and educate alcohol consumers and traders.

“We have highlighted five key messages we want to put across with our murals.

“These are drinking and driving, binge drinking, underage drinking, alcohol abuse, which increases gender-based violence and femicide, and social responsibility when drinking.”

Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said that in December, an operation would be carried out day and night to keep drunk drivers off roads.

“All drivers will be screened and if they are above the [legal] mark they will be arrested and taken to the police station where they will have a blood test and face the law.”

According to Road Traffic Management Corporation statistics released in May, road deaths declined 3% last year from 2018, but the rate was still high and mostly due to drunk driving.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.