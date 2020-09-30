Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Hawks FS swoop, Mkhewbane vs Gordhan and Pitso leaves Downs

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

Covid-19 update: 1,767 new cases reported along with 67 deaths

As of Wednesday, 30 September, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 674,339 with 1,767 new cases identified, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

67 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported: 3 from Eastern Cape, 37 from KwaZulu-Natal, 11 from Gauteng, 9 from Western Cape and 7 from the Free State.

Thus bringing the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 16,734.

Former Mangaung mayor arrested, government official on the run, after Hawks FS swoop

Olly Mlamleli, the former mayor of the Mangaung metro municipality, is allegedly among those arrested in connection with the controversial multimillion-rand asbestos audit project deal in the Free State, while another former government official is apparently on the run.

According to a reliable source, Mlamleli’s arrest was linked to her role in the R255 million asbestos deal which was awarded to a joint venture by businessmen Edwin Sodi and the late Phikolomzi Ignatius “Igo” Mpambani.

According to OFM News, the former mayor was apparently absent from Wednesday’s council meeting, claiming ill health.

Her arrest follows that of Edwin Sodi, who was reportedly arrested by the Hawks on Wednesday morning, for his involvement in the asbestos looting scheme.

The Hawks also nabbed former head of the department of human settlements in the Free State, Nthimose Mokhesi, and the former director-general of the national department of human settlements, Thabane Zulu.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Mulaudzi confirmed that six people were arrested in connection with the asbestos project saga, but would not confirm if Mlamleli was one of the detained.

Gordhan went ‘the extra mile’ before approving Pillay’s early retirement, argues advocate

Pravin Gordhan’s legal team has described the process then finance minister followed before deciding to approve former South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Ivan Pillay’s early retirement, as “a model of executive decision making”.

“If only our public officials were to be as careful and circumspect and transparent as the minister was in this case,” advocate Wim Trengrove, for Gordhan, told the North Gauteng High Court on Wednesday.

This as Gordhan’s application to have the court throw out Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s May 2019 report, in which she found his decision constituted improper conduct and ordered President Cyril Ramaphosa to take “appropriate disciplinary action” against Gordhan.

Gordhan has already secured an interdict suspending the Public Protector’s order.

Now, he wants her report reviewed and set aside.

DA bemoans ’embarrassing’ R105K bill for ANC’s Zimbabwe flight

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has rejected the R105,000 bill the African National Congress (ANC) needs to pay for its use of a South African Air Force (SAAF) jet to Zimbabwe this month, which carried party delegates while the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, was on official business to the country.

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa made the documents on the matter public on Wednesday afternoon.

In a statement, DA MP Kobus Marais said that there were gross under-calculations in determining the amount the ANC has to repay for “abusing” the Falcon-900 aircraft.

“R105,545.46 is not nearly enough for this brazen abuse of power and rare state resources.”

Marais argued that the bill had to be higher after consulting with experts in the flight industry over the matter.

Outa calls on Mbalula to consider changing driver’s license renewal process from 5 to 10 years

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has called on Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula to consider changing the driver’s license (DL) renewal process from 5 to 10 years.

Outa’s public governance division, portfolio manager Dominique Msibi explained in a statement on Wednesday that changing the renewal process would save consumers and government time and money.

“We believe that both the state and its citizens would benefit from a formal extension of the DL period of applicability from the current five year period to one of ten years.

“This should save the SA consumer and government time and money as well as improve the administration and manageability of the renewal process by the state,” Msibi said.

‘Leisure travellers from high risk countries not permitted in SA’ says Pandor

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor has issued the measures on the re-opening of borders and ports of entry for international travellers under Lockdown Level 1.

During a media briefing on Wednesday, 30 September, Pandor noted President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that that international travel was set to resume on Thursday, 1 October.

Pandor said that travellers intending to visit South Africa would be expected to produce a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test that was not older than 72 hours from the time of departure from their destination.

“This test must be conducted by a certified medical practitioner and should have the name and signature of the practitioner who conducted such test.

“Upon arrival in the port of entry, the traveller will be screened for any symptoms or for contact with people who have been infected with the Covid-19 virus.”

The Minister also confirmed that travellers would also need to provide proof of accommodation address should they need to self-quarantine at the time of arrival in the country.

Makhura suspends Gauteng health department head over PPE contracts

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has suspended the head of the Department of Health Professor Mkhululi Lukhele under precautionary suspension with immediate effect.

Acting on recommendations from the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), after a report presented to Makhura last week Tuesday found that Lukhele failed to exercise his responsibility in the awarding of contracts to certain companies for the procurement of goods and services in relation to governments response to Covid-19.

Cash Paymaster Services to go into liquidation

Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) – the company formerly hired by the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) to pay social grants – has agreed to go into liquidation after Sassa refused to back down over debt the company owes Sassa.

This debt includes profits made by CPS during the contracts, which the Constitutional Court has ruled must be paid back.

Sassa did agree to prioritise some of CPS’s debts over others and low priority debts, up to R10 million, may be negotiated at a discounted rate.

CPS — a subsidiary of Net1 which is listed on the JSE and on the Nasdaq in the United States — was contracted to pay social grants by Sassa in 2012 and the contract was extended twice, ending in September 2018 when the Post Office took over grant payments.

This left CPS “financially distressed”, said Net1 CEO Herman Kotze in a business rescue application to the South Gauteng High Court dated 26 March. CPS was subsequently placed in business rescue in May, according to Net1’s most recent quarterly report.

Another bogus kidnapping: Cops urge public not to share fake news

The South African Police Service has again urged members of the public not to share bogus information about “kidnappings”.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, this followed a video that went viral on social media platforms, particularly on WhatsApp, about an alleged kidnapping in Klerksdorp, North West.

“Preliminary investigations conducted after police management in the Dr Kenneth Kaunda District became aware of the video, showed that no such incident was reported in Klerksdorp,” Mokgwabone said.

Amendments to police act to be published for public comment

Police Minister Bheki Cele has welcomed Cabinet’s approval of the publication of the SA Police Service (SAPS) Amendment Bill for public comment.

In a statement, Cele said the amendments were “long overdue” as the current SAPS Act predated the Constitution.

“These amendments make room for accountability and discipline within the police service and I believe they will go a long way in ensuring that the SAPS better serves the people of this country, whilst at the same time, boost the trust between communities and the men and women in blue,” Cele said.

It will published in the Government Gazette and public comment is encouraged.

Disaster Management centre warns of severe thunderstorms and possible flooding in Joburg

The City of Johannesburg’s Public Safety Disaster Management Centre has issued a level 2 impact-based warning for potential severe thunderstorms over parts of Johannesburg on Wednesday, between 10 am and 9 pm.

The centre highlights a high risk of minor to severe impact in several places around Gauteng. It predicts that storm pockets may be coupled with severe lightning, flash flooding, reduced driving visibility including damaging winds.

This could cause damage to informal, formal and business structures.

The centre calls on locals to stay vigilant of changing conditions and provided some safety precautions.

First man cured of HIV dies of cancer

The first person to be cured of HIV, Timothy Ray Brown — known as the “Berlin Patient” — has died after a battle with cancer, the International Aids Society (IAS) announced Wednesday.

Brown made medical history and became a symbol of hope for the tens of millions of people living with the virus that causes AIDS when he was cured more than a decade ago.

He had been living with a recurrence of leukaemia for several months and received hospice care at his home in Palm Springs, California.

US debate heated affair as Biden tells Trump to ‘shut up’ (video)

Democrat Joe Biden told a raging President Donald Trump to “shut up” in an opening debate that turned almost immediately into a shouting match 35 days ahead of the most tense US election in recent memory.

The debate in Cleveland, Ohio, was as bad-tempered as had been feared, with Trump leading the way in yelling over his challenger and the Fox News moderator Chris Wallace alike.

There was no handshake as the two men took the stage and while this was due to Covid-19 restrictions, the absence of the traditional greeting symbolised divisions through the country in the final countdown to November 3.

Trump went as hard on 77-year-old Biden as he’d threatened to do, saying the “radical left” had the centrist Democrat “wrapped around their little finger.”

Hit or miss? Kamo Mphela’s latest campaign confuses the masses

Influencer Kamo Mphela has set tongues wagging after debuting a new campaign that has left many asking “WTF?”

Mphela is one of many South African faces chosen for Unilever’s new #BeautyAtHomeWithU campaign, showcasing the company’s range of products.

Instead of showcasing the product, Mphela decided to dance while holding it in her hand, resulting in the product going flying out of the box at some point.

Black Coffee’s modest gift steals Pearl Thusi’s daughter’s heart

Turning from a child to a teenager is a big deal and Pearl Thusi went all out for her daughter Thando Mokoena.

Thando turned 13 over the weekend and her mother throw her a beautiful all blue party, themed ‘Official teenager’ to celebrate the big day. Guests were treated to pampering and picnic party receiving massages, pedicures and manicures.

WATCH: Woman finds out she is having twins and her reaction is hilarious

For moms with multiples, there is always that one prenatal visit that changes their lives forever. Finding out you are having more than one baby must be a jaw-dropping experience.

Parents with singles would not know how that experience is, until this video.

Here, a woman finds out she is having twins and the video quickly gains traction after Australia’s leading news site shared it on their Facebook page.

Motsepe opens up about Pitso’s shock Sundowns exit

In a statement released on Wednesday after the club and Mosimane confirmed his exit, Motsepe revealed that the former Bafana Bafana coach will be heading to Egypt to coach a ‘top Egyptian club’.

“Pitso Mosimane and his agent Moira Tlhagale, who is also his wife, came to brief me on the discussions between Pitso Mosimane and a top Egyptian club. Sundowns have been aware of the ongoing discussions between Pitso Mosimane and the Egyptian club and with other North African clubs,” said Motsepe.

Arteta urges Arsenal to reach Liverpool’s level

Arteta’s side were beaten 3-1 by the Reds in the league on Monday and they return to Anfield on Thursday for a League Cup fourth round tie.

Although the League Cup is not high on either side’s agenda, it would be another sign that the Gunners are heading in the right direction under Arteta if they can beat Jurgen Klopp’s side for the third time in their last four meetings.

They took the lead on Merseyside at the start of the week when Alexandre Lacazette netted, only for Liverpool to hit back with goals from Sadio Mane, Andrew Robertson and Diogo Jota.

Arsenal overcame Liverpool on penalties in the Community Shield in August and beat them in the Premier League at the end of last season.

Arteta believes Klopp’s men are English football’s gold standard at present and he wants his players to strive to follow their example.

Kolisi and Am to lead Springbok Green and Gold

Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok captain Siya Kolisi will resume his leadership duties in the national team colours on Saturday for the first time since lifting the Webb Ellis Cup after being named alongside Springbok team-mate Lukhanyo Am as the captains of the Green and Gold teams for the Castle Lager Springbok Showdown.

The Green team is coached by Mzwandile Stick, with SA Rugby Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus serving as the team commissioner, while Deon Davids is the Gold team coach and Springbok head coach Jacques Nienaber the team commissioner.

The experienced Springbok duo will lead two teams featuring the best of the best in South Africa; Rugby World Cup winners, seasoned internationals and rising stars determined to showcase their skills with an eye on making a step up to national level.

Serena withdraws from Roland Garros

Serena Williams withdrew from Roland Garros on Wednesday as the American’s bid for a 24th Grand Slam title suffered another blow.

The 39-year-old three-time champion in Paris had arrived at the tournament carrying an Achilles tendon injury.

She had been due to face Bulgaria’s Tsvetana Pironkova in the second round later Wednesday.

“The Achilles didn’t have enough time to heal after the US Open,” said Williams. “I was struggling to walk and that is a tell-tale sign that I should try to recover.”

It’s a birdie blitz as Van Tonder starts hunt for third Rise Up title

There were so many birdies, a couple of eagles and very nearly an albatross for the red-hot Danie van Tonder on Wednesday that one half-expected the Rise Up Series order of merit leader to shoot something new and extraordinary like a gosling in the first round of the Vodacom Championship Reloaded at Huddle Park Golf Club.

Van Tonder instead settled for a wonderful nine-under-par 63 in a superb round of golf that meant the baby Egyptian Geese in danger were the ones way down the fairway and certainly not those around the water hazards.

The 29-year-old collected six birdies and two eagles as he basically overwhelmed the course from the tees. He very nearly scored an albatross two at the 438-metre par-five 14th hole, when his approach lipped out of the hole.

