Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, ActionSA registration rejected, Mdluli gets five years’ and DA to ‘grill’ Mapisa-Nqakula

Covid-19 update: 81 more deaths reported while recoveries stands at 90%

As of Tuesday, 29 September, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 672,572 with 903 new cases identified, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

81 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported: 8 from Eastern Cape, 10 from Northern Cape, 11 from KwaZulu-Natal, 28 from Gauteng, 5 from Limpopo, 8 from North West, 6 from Western Cape and 5 from the Free State.

Thus bringing the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 16,667.

Mashaba to appeal IEC’s decision to reject ActionSA registration

Herman Mashaba’s ActionSA plans to appeal the Independent Electoral Commission’s (IEC) decision to reject their application to register as a political party.

On Monday, the IEC informed ActionSA that it had rejected their application for registration as a political party after Mashaba lodged the registration documents earlier in September.

In a statement, Mashaba said the IEC’s decision was based on a perceived similarity with another political party and the use of the South African flag in their logo.

“We have already written to the IEC, initiating our right to appeal their decision as a result of its incorrect application of the law.

“We regard the IEC to have acted irrationally in their decision. We submit that our identifying features remain sufficiently different from the Party of Action (POA), a political party that has never contested elections before despite registering. As a matter of fact, POA changed their name on social media platforms the day after the launch of ActionSA to Party of Action SA – seemingly to make their case for similarity.”

Ex-crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli gets five years in jail

Former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli has been sentenced to five years imprisonment by the High Court in Johannesburg.

Mdluli and and his accomplice Mthembeni Mthunzi were convicted in July last year on two counts of kidnapping, two counts of common assault, and two counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm in connection with the 1999 kidnapping and assault of Oupa Ramogibe.

DA set to ‘grill’ Mapisa-Nqakula over Zimbabwe flight during committee meeting

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is getting ready to grill Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula when she appears before the Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans to account for the controversial air force flight to Zimbabwe with high-ranking ANC comrades on board.

DA MP and spokesperson on defence Kobus Marais welcomed the decision of the committee’s chairperson Cyril Xaba to call Mapisa-Nqakula to a meeting on the matter.

“The DA requested that the minister be summoned to appear before the committee after she willfully oversaw the ANC’s abuse of an air force jet to visit Zimbabwe,” Marais said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The DA is of the view that Parliament should play its oversight role on this matter in order to ensure accountability and transparency.”

Thunderstorms expected in Gauteng, intense cold front to hit Cape provinces – SA Weather Service

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has alerted residents of Gauteng that the province is set to experience severe thunderstorms late on Wednesday afternoon and overnight.

SAWS also confirmed that the Western Highveld of Mpumalanga and Western Bushveld of Limpopo will also be hit by thunderstorms.

The weather service further said possible impacts as a result of the thunderstorms included temporary low level flooding, and strong winds that might cause damage to informal settlement structures.

PICS: Diepsloot residents without electricity after authorities tackle illegal connections

Tensions between Eskom and residents of Extension 14 in Diepsloot simmered on Tuesday after the power utility dismantled illegal connections and tampered meters, leaving the informal settlement without electricity.

Eskom launched the “Energy Management” campaign in Gauteng, as it says that there illegal connections cause equipment failure and network overloading, which in turn causes transformers and sub stations to explode in high density areas.

As part of the campaign, Eskom will conduct “audits” – the first of which was in Diepsloot on Tuesday. Eskom staff were accompanied by the Johannesburg Metro Police Department, the South African Police Service, and the Red Ants.

SAA activities suspended while airline awaits funding

The South African Airways’ (SAA) business rescue practitioners (BRPs) have confirmed that all activities will be suspended with immediate effect.

In a statement released on Tuesday, 29 September, the BRPs explained that the decision of the suspension was to place SAA under care and maintenance until funding discussions were completed.

This comes after government had announced that it was committed to SAA’s restructuring process with the struggling airline set on to receive R10.5 billion in funding.

The BRPs noted that there has been certain progress in the past few days in terms of securing of funding for SAA’s business rescue plan to be implemented following a meeting with creditors which was convened on 18 September 2020.

This is only subjected to certain terms and conditions, the BRPs said.

‘Payments to ANC, other govt officials not strange, fraudulent,’ says businessman in FS housing saga

Edwin Sodi, who was involved in an alleged asbestos looting scheme in the Free State, has admitted to the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture he made payments to the ANC and other government officials.

But he defended the payments, saying there was nothing criminal about supporting a party of one’s choice.

The payments were made while Sodi’s company benefited from government tenders.

The officials mentioned include Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa, Deputy Minister of Communications Pinky Kekana and Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi.

On Tuesday during his testimony before the commission, Sodi said he did not view the payments as “strange, fraudulent or as corrupt”.

Cape Town to receive additional R100m in Covid-19 relief funding from Germany

The City of Cape Town and Germany have signed a financial agreement which will provide an additional R100 million in Covid-19 relief funding.

According to the German embassy, the R100 million tops up an ongoing cooperation programme and will be used to support more soup kitchens across Cape Town as well as Early Childhood Development (ECD) centres, for the development of local food gardens, and to stimulate the informal economy through the provision of food vouchers that can be redeemed at local spaza shops.

“Based on an initial assessment, the funds will allow for the provision of 25,000 food vouchers per month for a three-month period,” German embassy spokesperson Steffen Scholz said.

The food vouchers will be provided to ECD staff and pupils and their families, and residents growing food gardens in their communities. They will also be used to support soup kitchens in Hanover Park, Manenberg, Nyanga, Gugulethu and Khayelitsha (Kuyasa, Monwabisi Park and Harare).

Corruption, taxi loads, and workers rights the focus of planned Cosatu protest action next week

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) intends to proceed with its protest action on 7 October.

The trade union said the protest comes after government’s failure to address “public transport challenges” in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic “and “to ensure a safer transport sector”.

Cosatu wants the following interventions:

Load capacity of taxis to be immediately reduced from 100% to 70% as passengers are at risk;

“The directive on the peak spreading must be implemented urgently as its delay promotes virus spreading”*

And “a violence avoidance plan” put in place to eliminate the danger of violence that could break out due to the reduction in the loading capacity.

The trade union has called on all workers to support its “Socioeconomic Protest Action by engaging in various forms of protest” while observing social distancing regulations.

Sorry your pay is late, Gauteng health dept tells community health workers

The Gauteng Department of Health has apologised to community health workers who have been negatively impacted by the delay in the finalisation of their appointment and payment, saying the matter is receiving urgent attention.

“It is important that we profusely apologise for the inconvenience caused,” acting Gauteng Health MEC Jacob Mamabolo said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Occupants of old circus school in talks with City of Cape Town to purchase or lease land

A group of roughly 30 people living illegally at an abandoned circus school in Observatory, Cape Town are petitioning the City of Cape Town, who owns the property, to buy or lease the land.

The previous lease holder Dimitri Slaverse was the founder of the South African National Circus School. He illegally sub-let the property to people on a per night basis.

Slaverse’s lease was terminated in 2015, and since then the property has been illegally occupied by the group, who call themselves the Willow Arts Collective (WAC). They are currently working to register themselves as a non-profit organisation (NPO).

WATCH: Truck driver dies in KwaZulu-Natal ‘freak accident’

A truck driver has been killed in what paramedics called a “freak accident” at the intersection of East road and Stapleton road in the Pinetown area on Monday night.

The truck collided with four vehicles in the intersection after the truck driver got out of his truck to speak to metro police.

“When he got back in and tried to reverse his truck, he jumped out of his truck and the truck gained momentum going down Stapleton road pushing the cars with it. The truck driver attempted to stop the truck and when doing so fell out and hit his head on the road,” said Life Response paramedics.

Willem Breytenbach sexual assault case postponed to November

Outstanding statements in the case against alleged child rapist and sex assault accused Willem Breytenbach saw the matter again postponed in the Cape Town Regional Court on Tuesday.

The former teacher and journalist made a brief appearance in the dock, where the case was postponed to 17 November to deal with the outstanding documents and allow for further legal consultations.

Breytenbach, dressed in a black suit, hurried out of the court building following his appearance.

Gun Free SA says firearm licence fraud ‘widespread, entrenched and deadly’

Corruption in the national firearms control management system is systemic, widespread, deeply entrenched and deadly, Gun Free SA’s director Adèle Kirsten, has said.

The organisation is calling on the presidency to put mechanisms in place to conduct an independent forensic audit on “all firearm licences, permits and authorisations issued” by the Central Firearms Registry (CFR) over the last five years.

“This would investigate who was issued with which licence for what purpose. It must also include a systematic review of the entire firearms control system to identify both operational and policy gaps to stop rampant and deadly corruption spanning over a decade. The office of the Auditor-General would be best placed to undertake this audit and review,” said Kirsten.

Leave Kataza the baboon alone, City of Cape Town urges people

The City of Cape Town has requested that Kataza the baboon – who has relocated to Tokai – be left alone, not be harassed and under no circumstances, be fed.

The baboon, also known as SK11, who was relocated from Kommetjie, spent most of its time with the Tokai troop over the weekend and even slept near the Tokai SANParks offices, said Cape Town mayoral committee member for spatial planning and environment, Marian Nieuwoudt.

The baboon is collared and is being monitored from afar in accordance with accepted protocols, Nieuwoudt added.

According to the latest update, SK11 is in Tokai, behaving like a dispersing adult male baboon and it appears that it is slowly integrating into the Tokai troop.

Video, pics: Guitar-shaped braai grids propel makers to stardom

A small-town blacksmith’s Heritage Day turned out busier than he expected when people started showing up at his home to meet the man responsible for making the Blitzkriek Braaikaaster – a bespoke guitar-shaped braai grid.

This after News24 told the story of Bert Lintvelt and his employees, Boetie and Novie van Eik, who build these unique grids in Lintvelt’s garage in Ladismith, a small town in the Eden region of the Western Cape.

Cape Town-based rock musician Willim Welsyn decided to shoot a video telling the story of how the idea for the grids came about in an effort to raise money to buy Bert and his team more equipment to build their grids.

Trump, Biden to go head to head in first presidential debate

There will be no handshake, but venom to spare when President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden meet in Cleveland on Tuesday for the first of three televised debates that could shake up an already volatile race for the White House.

Covid-19 restrictions will give the debate moderated by Fox News star Chris Wallace a streamlined look with a smaller audience. Naturally, there won’t be the once standard — even if occasionally forced — show of goodwill in shaking hands as the rivals go on stage.

What the 90-minute clash will have is a chance for Americans finally to see Trump, 74, and Biden, 77, go head to head.

Jele loving new Orlando Pirates away jersey

Pirates launches their new jersey on Tuesday morning.

The skipper donned the orange jersey during the launch, while new signing Thulani Hlatshwayo wore the black and white home jersey.

“It’s nice and unique, I love it,” said the Bucs captain.

Meanwhile, Hlatshwayo, who just joined the Buccaneers from Bidvest Wits, says he is excited about the journey ahead and looking forward to playing for a team he has admired for a long time.

Tottenham make light of heavy schedule to beat Chelsea on penalties

Timo Werner’s first goal for Chelsea put Frank Lampard’s men in command against a much-changed Tottenham team playing the second of four games in eight days.

But Erik Lamela deservedly levelled for Spurs seven minutes from time and new Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy was unable to stop Eric Dier, Lamela, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Lucas Moura and Harry Kane scoring from the spot.

Tammy Abraham, Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho and Emerson also converted their penalties as the first nine of the shootout were successful.

But Mount’s effort clipped the post to the delight of the watching Gareth Bale, who could be fit to feature in the last eight with the quarter-finals not till late December.

Mourinho claimed the fixture pile up gave him no choice but to prioritise Thursday’s Europa League tie against Maccabi Haifa given the financial incentive on offer for the club.

But despite making nine changes, he named a strong side, including captain Hugo Lloris, club record signing Tanguy Ndombele and new signing Sergio Reguilon on his debut.

Cheetahs axed from Pro Rugby; likely to play in new ‘Super Eight’

The Cheetahs will start “reviewing their options” after they were booted out of the Pro14 competition on Tuesday following a meeting by the General Council of SA Rugby.

The Council voted in favour of the four local Super Rugby franchises – the Bulls, Stormers, Sharks and Lions – playing in Europe. They received a two-thirds majority vote from the 13 unions that voted (Border’s voting rights are suspended).

The Cheetahs though have been thrown a lifeline with SA Rugby ruling they will retain their franchise status to possibly compete in a Super Eight competition with teams from Australia and New Zealand, who will have two teams each, the Pacific Islands, Japan and Argentina.

This after the South African Rugby Union opted on Tuesday to explore playing in an expanded Pro 16 competition from next year.

SA tennis ace Lloyd Harris wants to take tennis to the townships

Having supplanted Kevin Anderson as South Africa’s number one, Lloyd Harris is a man on a mission – to take tennis to the football strongholds of his country’s townships.

Harris, now at 90 in the world, won his opening match at Roland Garros for the second successive year on Tuesday, a comfortable 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (9/7) victory over Alexei Popyrin of Australia.

Now the 23-year-old, fondly nicknamed “The King” by his Davis Cup teammates, wants to use his higher profile for good in South Africa.

Recently, he and Anderson played a weekend exhibition in Soweto in front of a “couple of hundred of kids” most of whom are more acquainted with football, cricket or rugby.

PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results, Tuesday, 29 September 2020

Here are the winning numbers for Tuesday, 29 September 2020

PowerBall: 07, 12, 16, 28, 38 Powerball: 13

PowerBall Plus: 01, 05, 16, 17, 37 Powerball: 05

