Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Zuma vs Zondo, Julies’ case back in November, SIU summons Gauteng health officials

Covid-19 update: 903 new cases identified, Ministerial Advisory Committee not ‘disbanded’

As of Monday, 28 September, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 671,669 with 903 new cases identified, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

188 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported: 3 from Eastern Cape 1 from KwaZulu-Natal, 2 from Gauteng, 4 from Western Cape and 178 from the Free State.

Thus bringing the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 16,586.

Recoveries now stand at 604,478 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.

Zuma plays hardball – Won’t attend commission unless Zondo recuses himself

Former president Jacob Zuma has demanded that Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo recuse himself as chair of the Commission of Enquiry into State Capture, saying he won’t attend until Zondo has done so.

Mabuza Attorneys, Zuma’s lawyers have written to Zondo, asking him to recuse himself due to his “biased disposition” towards the former president, with Zuma claiming he has been “targeted” by the commission.

The letter was posted on social media by Zuma’s daughter, Dudu Zuma-Sambudla.

Ramaphosa: Renewable power sources are the way to growth

In his weekly letter to the nation, President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasised the importance of electricity in our lives, and how government is working to move the country away from complete dependence on Eskom and its ageing coal-fired power stations, which also use a vast amount of water.

To grow our economy and attract investment, secure and sustainable energy supply is paramount, the president said. New energy will be procured from diverse sources, including solar, wind, gas, coal and storage.

Nathaniel Julies’ alleged killers denied bail as court fears unrest

Three police officers accused of killing 16-year-old Nathaniel Julies outside his Eldorado Park home last month have been denied bail by the Protea Magistrate’s Court.

On Monday, Magistrate David Mhango said releasing Sergeant Simon Scorpion Ndyalvane, 46, and his co-accused Constable Caylene Whiteboy, 23, and Sergeant Foster Netshiongolo, 37, would cause more unrest among Eldorado Park residents, who demanded justice.

Nathaniel’s parents and grandfather said they were satisfied with the decision, and were looking forward to the case going forward and seeing justice done.

SIU issues summons to Gauteng health officials for them to pay back the money

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has issued a summons to officials at the Gauteng department of health for them to pay back to the state an amount just below R30 million. Kaizer Kganyago, the SIU’s head of stakeholder relations and communications, said the summonses were issued as part of its ongoing investigation into allegations of corruption in the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) in the province. Those who were issued with a summons include the department’s former CFO Kabelo Lehloenya, Kganyago said. Kganyago said a few months ago the SIU froze Lehloenya’s pension money as part of its investigation. He said the matter was now expected to head to court, with it scheduled for 6 October, however, the court is yet to confirm this date. Kganyago said the officials who were issued with the summonses are yet to respond to them

Free State Housing HOD invested in property with recipient of illegal contract

Mokhesi told the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture on Monday, that at the time, he didn’t see anything ethically wrong with this. Mokhesi was called back to the commission after he testified last month and conceded that they did not follow correct processes when they considered a proposal for an asbestos audit project. A joint venture between Edwin Sodi’s engineering consultancy firm Blackhead Consulting and the late Ignatius “Igo” Mpambani’s Diamond Hill Trading 71 secured the R255 million contract in 2014. Sodi had also appeared before the commission and conceded that his company didn’t have the required clearance. On Monday, commission evidence leader advocate Paul Pretorius SC probed Mokhesi on an agreement he entered into with Blackhead. Cele says the ‘massacre’ of nine people in eight to 10 hours in one KZN township is ‘quite serious’

Police Minister Bheki Cele has expressed his concern over the murders that took place over the weekend at a township in KwaZulu-Natal.

“To lose nine people, massacred and murdered in a question of about eight to 10 hours in one place, that’s quite serious,” Cele said on Monday, during a visit to the families of the deceased.

The minister said the murders were why during his visit he was accompanied by a delegation which included police commissioner, General Khehla Sitole, the head of the Hawks, Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya, and detectives from the national intelligence office who will assist the KwaZulu-Natal South African Police Service (SAPS) in their investigations into the murders.

Cele’s visit on Monday comes after five people were shot dead execution-style in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

The minister said according to information the police have obtained, another group of people who were accused of stock theft were “executed” after they were picked up and “put in one place”.

Cele said the group of people who were accused of stock theft were shot and killed on Sunday.

To share or not to share?: Social media grieving and its potential landmines

It is never easy sharing information about lost loved ones to close family and friends, so why do some feel the need to post it on their Facebook page, Instagram, or tweet about it?

There is a point of view from some people that they feel it important to inform their followers what has been happening in their lives even if it may not affect them personally.

How we share our news and stories has massively changed over the years for some people. Gone are the days of that special phone call about a wedding invite or, sadly, the departure of a loved one.

We are sharing more and more private information about our personal lives with total strangers, and there is a certain comfort that comes from doing this, and receiving some much needed comfort when you feel those close to you are not providing it.

On with his head! Rhodes Memorial statue gets repaired

The Cecil John Rhodes statue whose head was vandalized on Saturday night, 19 July 2020, was restored and welded back by Friends of Rhodes Memorial (FORM) on Wednesday, 23 September, in time for Heritage Day on 24 September.

The head, which was cut of and weighed over 80kg, was found 50 meters away from the torso by a Friend of Rhodes Memorial in low scrub three days after it had been cut off, and handed over to SANParks for assessment, FORM said in a statement.

Just how much did Master KG spend on his Ferrari?

Master KG has been on a high, celebrating Heritage month and the fact that his massive track Jersualema has hit 150 million views on YouTube.

Marking this special occasion the music producer and artist appears to have purchased a Ferrari to congratulate himself for all success that 2020 has brought him.

Chiefs confirm Hlanti’s presence at Naturena

Earlier, Phakaaathi reported that some former Wits players including Hlanti are said to be stalling in finding new teams to play for next season as they wait to see if their dream move to Chiefs happens.

Now Chiefs have announced Hlanti’s arrival at the club.

“Sifiso Hlanti has started training with Amakhosi. The left-back last played for the now sold Bidvest Wits,” read the statement on the club’s Twitter account.

Hlanti is currently a free agent after leaving the now-defunct Bidvest Wits following the club’s sale to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

African players in Europe: Guardiola hails ‘exceptional’ Mahrez

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hailed Algeria star Riyad Mahrez as he scrambled to find any positives after a stunning 5-2 home loss to Leicester City at the weekend.

The 2016 African Footballer of the Year struck a wonder goal to give City an early lead in the Premier League clash and his boss later called him “an exceptional footballer”.

“Riyad has enormous qualities. He gives millimetre-perfect passes, likes to score goals and has a winning temperament,” said the Spaniard.

It’s official: Mzansi Super League is cancelled

Cricket South Africa have cancelled this year’s Mzansi Super League due to the ongoing pandemic. The third edition of the tournament will now take place in November-December 2021.

Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender confirmed that CSA will stage a single-round franchise T20 competition next year.

CSA revealed that this year’s third edition of the MSL was called off due to the “various national and international logistical reasons” caused by the Covid-19 crisis.

‘Sick’ Erasmus worried about Springboks’ welfare, readiness for Rugby Champs

South Africa’s Rugby Championship participation is obviously dependent on government approval, but player welfare is also a major concern for Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus and his personal opinion is that the Springboks are going to be underdone in terms of game time.

South Africa’s opening Rugby Championship game is against Argentina on November 7 and they have to arrive in Australia by October 18 in order to quarantine for two weeks, but that means the members of the Springbok squad that are based in South Africa will only have a maximum of 240 minutes under their belts – SuperFan Saturday, this weekend’s Green v Gold match and the opening round of Super Rugby Unlocked.

