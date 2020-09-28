 
 
RTMC’s bungling angers traffic cop recruits

General 1 min ago

The RTMC’s inability to accommodate those selected to participate in a mass recruitment drive three years ago has angered the recruits, who question what happened to the money for their training and monthly stipends.

Sipho Mabena
28 Sep 2020
06:58:55 PM
Picture for illustrative purposes.

The Road Traffic Management Corporations’ (RTMC) mass recruitment of national traffic officers has been marred by confusion, frustration and allegations of administrative bungling spread over three years. In September 2017, RTMC announced a recruitment drive for 1,000 officers, with the process gaining moment the following year when the applicants went through security clearance and criminal records checks. According to RTMC’s 2016/2017 annual report, the training of the traffic officers could not be achieved due to “infrastructure challenges” during the period under review. In January 2019, the corporation could only select 300 people for training, while providing a R7,000 monthly stipend...

