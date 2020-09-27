Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Ramaphosa docks Mapisa-Nqakula’s salary and ‘Gomora’ wins big

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

Covid-19 update: Recovery rate now stands at 90%

As of Sunday 27 September, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 670, 766 with 1,268 new cases identified, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced.

The country has also reported 22 more Covid-19 related deaths: 7 from Eastern Cape, 5 from KwaZulu-Natal, 2 from Gauteng, 5 from North West and 3 from the Western Cape.

Investigation into R56m police car branding scam leads to more arrests

Three more people have been arrested in connection with an alleged R56 million police vehicle branding scam.

On Friday, the Special National Anti-Corruption Task Team assigned to the Investigating Directorate of the National Prosecuting Authority arrested a colonel, an administrative employee within the police’s supply chain management division and a civilian.

More tremors reported in parts of Cape Town on Sunday

More tremors in parts of Cape Town have been reported by social media users on Sunday morning, following the city experiencing alarming tremors on Saturday evening.

Reports of another seismic activity have surfaced, with social media users expressing concern at their alarming alleged encounter with an earthquake.

Cape Town residents were left in shock on Saturday night, 26 September after some parts of the city experienced the tremors of an earthquake.

Ramaphosa docks Mapisa-Nqakula’s salary over trip to Zimbabwe

President Cyril Ramaphosa has issued Defence and Military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula with a formal reprimand which includes docking her salary for three months over the ANC’s controversial trip to Zimbabwe.

It emerged in September that ANC members had gone on a party political trip to meet with Zimbabwean ruling party Zanu-PF and Mapisa had provided a lift to ANC members on a state jet.

A Very Bonang Year – BNG number one selling MCC at Woolworths

Media personality and businesswomen Bonang Matheba successful BNG champagne brand has another accolade to its name.

Launched in 2019 to wide acclaim, the luxury champagne brand earlier this year was named the MCC for the Sun Met 2020.

The two original variants, Brut and Brut Rosé, which retail for R399 each at Woolworths.

The glitz and glam of the awards shows were still very much present at the fourth Royalty Soapie Awards hosted by talented hosts Mpho Popps and Lerato LKG Kganyago.

The pre-recorded award show was aired for the public on Saturday evening, 26 September 2020 on SABC 1. Things were very much different this year due to the pandemic no fans were present at the recarpet carpet and a very small audience too. Despite all of the production changes, the show must go on and the biggest winners of the night was Gomora.

Bottas exploits record-chasing Hamilton’s troubles in Russia

Valtteri Bottas took full advantage of a troubled day for his Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton to claim the ninth win of his career with a measured drive in Sunday’s incident-packed Russian Grand Prix.

The Finn swooped to take second place at the start and inherited the lead when the runaway series leader and six-time champion took an extended pit-stop to serve two five-second penalties for irregular pre-race practice starts.

Leicester hit Man City for five, Tottenham pay harsh penalty

Jamie Vardy’s hat-trick dealt an early blow to Manchester City’s hopes of wrestling back the Premier League title as they conceded three penalties in a 5-2 defeat to Leicester, while Newcastle’s late spot-kick to snatch a 1-1 draw at Tottenham sparked fresh debate over the handball rule.

City were without a host of first-team regulars due to injury and coronavirus infections, but the deficiencies at the back that undid their title defence last season were again exposed by the pace and finishing prowess of Vardy as a Pep Guardiola team conceded five for the first time in his coaching career.

Quartararo wins MotoGP, breakthrough for younger Binder brother in Moto3

France’s Fabio Quartararo produced a thrilling ride to claim a resounding victory at the Catalonia MotoGP on Sunday, earning his third win of the season which sends him top of the world championship standings.

Joan Mir came through to take second and is now eight points behind Quartararo in the standings while Alex Rins completed the podium.

