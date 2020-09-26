Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Cape Town earthquake and remembering Winnie Mandela

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

Covid-19 update: New daily cases reach below 1,000 mark, 64 more deaths

As of Saturday 26 September, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 69, 498 with 969 new cases identified, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced.

The country has also reported 64 more Covid-19 related deaths: 5 from Eastern Cape, 4 from KwaZulu-Natal, 43 from Gauteng, 11 from Mpumalanga, and 1 from the Western Cape.

Parts of Cape Town experience 6.2 magnitude offshore earthquake

Cape Town residents were left in shock on Saturday night, 26 September after some parts of the city experienced the tremors of a strong earthquake.

According to the US Geology Survey, the offshore earthquake was a magnitude of 6.2 and originated 1,600km south-east of the country at the depth of 10 km.

Mango Airlines flights won’t be grounded

Earlier media reports suggested that technical support to low-cost airline Mango will be suspended due to non-payment, signalling turbulence for the airlines entire fleet.

It was understood that the airlines’ entire fleet was expected to be grounded on Saturday due to alleged financial woes.

Mango Airlines spokesperson Sergio Dos Santos said on eNCA that their flights will not be grounded as reported by some media outlets.

Remembering Winnie Mandela

Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo was among a plethora of people who celebrated the life of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela Mandela on Saturday.

Mandela, ex-wife of the former South African President Nelson Mandela died in hospital after falling ill at 81-years in 2018.

Makhubo was among the many who took to social media to send well wishes to the family but also to remember one of the country’s most controversial figures.

‘A-Reece and Nasty C don’t truly represent SA hip hop’ – Nota

Hip Hop needs a shake-up according to Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi, former manager and business partner for Kwesta.

The influential and at times controversial figure in hip hop was speaking on Podcast and Chill with MacG and what he said has a lot of people talking.

Twitter has been on overdrive with many doubters saying Nota made many valid points on the state of hip hop in the country.

‘I got into debt for a free waterbottle and lanyard’ – Nicolette Mashile

They were giving away free water bottles and lanyards for signing up. I wanted the promo items. I could do with a water bottle, and perhaps I would stop losing my keys if they were on a lanyard. So, I signed up for a credit card. It was easy: I filled in a form, the next day I got a call from the bank, and all was finalised on the phone.

My card was delivered the next week, and I maxed the limit in one shopping go. It was a measly R500 limit, but it quickly turned into the most painful R500 ya makgowa (of the white man’s/creditor’s) that I ate. LOL, bathong (people)!

Sundowns confirm triple signing

Mamelodi Sundowns announced on Saturday that they have signed winger Haashim Domingo, striker Gift Motupa and goalkeeper Ricardo Goss from the now-defunct Bidvest Wits.

“Mamelodi Sundowns are excited to welcome the talented trio that formed part of the last class of the Wits legacy,” posted Sundowns on their official twitter feed.

Fernandes 100th minute penalty hands Man Utd win at Brighton

Bruno Fernandes scored a penalty, awarded on a VAR review after the final whistle had blown, as Manchester United rode their luck to register their first Premier League points of the season with a thrilling 3-2 win at Brighton on Saturday.

The Seagulls hit the woodwork five times and thought they had earned a deserved point when Solly March headed home to equalise in the 95th minute.

Hyundai Venue puts on a sexy dress

Hyundai’s baby SUV more desirable through some clever cosmetics.

