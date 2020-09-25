Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Mkhize disbands Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 and spotlight on Mosebenzi Zwane

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:aily

As of Friday, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 668,529 with 1,480 cases identified, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced.

The country has also reported 29 more Covid-19 related deaths: 5 from Eastern Cape 5 from KwaZulu-Natal, 5 from Gauteng, 2 from Limpopo, 8 from Northern Cape and 4 from Western Cape. This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 16 312.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients. Our recoveries now stand at 599,149 which translates to a recovery rate of 89,6%,” said Mkhize.

Giving his testimony before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture on Friday, former Free State human settlements MEC Mosebenzi Joseph Zwane claimed that he was unaware of the that the Housing Act specified the duties of his then-position in the R1 billion Free State housing project scandal.

Two witnesses claimed this week that Zwane had devised the unlawful appointments made in a 2010-2011 housing scheme, while he was still MEC.

KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu has said there is a shortage of some health professionals in the job market.

Simelane-Zulu was on Friday engaging with members of the public during her department’s Lunch Time Chat broadcast on social media.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has effectively disbanded government’s chief scientific advisory committee on Covid-19.

News24 has seen a letter sent to members of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 on Friday, dated 21 September, in which Mkhize expressed his “gratitude and appreciation” for the commitment and dedication of members.

“Unlike metal detectors, the rats ignore scrap metal and only sniff out explosives making them fast and efficient landmine detectors,” Cox said.

“This not only saves lives but returns much-needed safe land back to the communities as quickly and cost-effectively as possible.”

Holding placards stating: We are fed up! the time for talking is over, the organisation says there were policies in government which excluded black people.

This follows an alleged social media voice note which circulated this week threatening to blockade roads around KwaZulu-Natal. The call for a picket demanded action from the ANC to remove corrupt officials.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation may have a point, attorney Nthabiseng Dubazana said, following a scathing three-page statement released by the foundation in defence of Zuma against what they deem to be an attempt to shame the former president.

Dubazana says issues raised in the document had some merit noting one allegation specifically identifying that Minister Pravin Gordhan had in one instance allegedly failed to file an affidavit.

Fans of South African TV and radio presenter Pearl Modiadie can’t stop fawning over the fact that she and her partner, whom Getty Images has identified as Nathaniel Oppenheimer, recently welcomed their first child together.

The pair is believed to have started dating two or three years ago and their relationship has been flourishing in private bliss.

Through her organisation the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, (CTAOP), the actress has joined forces with Dior for the campaign which was announced this week.

Theron made the announcement via Instagram, saying she is “incredibly proud to be a part of the #DiorChinUp campaign alongside some of the most inspiring and impactful women in the world.”

“There is interest, that is for sure. But whether Pirates have accepted an offer or not, I am not sure. But there are things that suggest they have. Their sudden signing of Terrence Dvukamanja (formerly with Bidvest Wits) means something and that could be that one of their foreign strikers is leaving. It could be Mhango or (Justin) Shonga,” said a source.

Jake White has assembled a very good pack, so if they can deny the Sharks at source then it will be tough for the visitors. But the Sharks are a fine attacking side, able to exploit any mistakes and defensive weaknesses offered to them by the Bulls. It should be a very good clash of styles.

In what appears to be a confirmation of reports earlier this year and by caradvice.com.au last year, Kia Australia Product Planning Head, Roland Rivero, told motoring.com.au that a second generation Stinger is “still under study” and that the current first generation’s lifecycle could be extended further in order for Kia to make a decision about a successor.

Once again offered as a hatch or a coupe-styled fastback, the N builds on the updates applied to the standard i30 earlier this year by receiving a wider, Sonata inspired grille with N badging, new LED headlights with integrated V-shaped daytime running diodes, revised bumpers with so-called air curtains on the flanks of the front, standard 18-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Super Sport tyres and in the case of the hatch, new LED combination taillights and quad exhaust outlets integrated into the tweaked diffuser.

