Top cops vow to ensure justice for slain detective Kinnear

At a memorial service in Bishop Lavis on Thursday evening, Western Cape police boss Major General Jeremy Vearey, and Anti-Gang Unit head André Lincoln, promised the family of slain detective Charl Kinnear that they would do whatever it takes to ensure justice.

A large group of Bishop Lavis community members gathered outside Kinnear’s home on Thursday evening.

Mourners came to pay their respects to one of their own. Lauded as one of the best in his field, Kinnear was remembered as a dedicated and hardworking detective.

Part of the Anti-Gang Unit, he spearheaded several cases involving prominent gangsters across the country. Kinnear’s biggest passion was giving back to the community that raised him.

He was a soccer coach, part of a male choir and a role model to many.

Growing up in 13th Street, Bishop Lavis, Cape Town, Kinnear loved the spirit and unity of the neighbourhood.

At his memorial service, his nephew Grant Kinnear spoke of how his uncle always looked for ways to serve his community.

“Working for the Anti-Gang Unit, many asked him why he chose to stay in Bishop Lavis… but Charl believed in serving and protecting his community,” he said.

“He felt that he could do more if he stayed in the place that he loved,” he added.

News of Kinnear’s death made headlines across the country last week.

In a touching tribute, Kinnear’s nephew asked that the community remember the way his uncle lived and not the way he died.

“He lived with honour, with respect, a humble man, with a passion to serve and teach the youth,” he said emotionally.

Lincoln urged his colleagues to stay strong and focused, and to build on Kinnear’s legacy.

Lincoln assured the family that investigations into the murder would not be a flash in the pan.

“Charl’s death has opened up a can of worms. It has taken us to the bosses, and those who gave the orders will perish,” Lincoln said.

“We have lost a brother, colleague [and] warrior. We can’t treat this as business as usual… We will fight this till the end,” Lincoln added.

Several other officials, including Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato attended.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.