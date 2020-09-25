PREMIUM!
Another booze ban far-fetched, despite a few ‘rotten apples’General 1 min ago
The South African Liquor Traders’ Association say opening up of the liquor industry economy, job creation and livelihood, far outweighed chances of yet another government clampdown, but those refusing to follow regulations need to be dealt with.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
World China running hundreds of detention centres in Xinjiang, say researchers
Personal Finance Beware WhatsApp stokvel groups: An old pyramid scheme in a new jacket
General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Mboro vs Bushiri, Zuma slams Zondo and SCA judges vs Andile Lungisa
Courts Judges demand retraction of ‘offensive remarks’ from Andile Lungisa
State Capture Zuma Foundation accuses Zondo of trying to humiliate JZ