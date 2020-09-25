 
 
Another booze ban far-fetched, despite a few ‘rotten apples’

General

The South African Liquor Traders’ Association say opening up of the liquor industry economy, job creation and livelihood, far outweighed chances of yet another government clampdown, but those refusing to follow regulations need to be dealt with.

Brian Sokutu
25 Sep 2020
05:05:18 AM
Picture for illustration. Alcohol confiscated by Sebenza SAPS at a tavern in Kempton Park West. Picture: supplied.

A possible threat of another ban on the sale of booze, due to “a few rotten apples” within the liquor industry, was far-fetched and not feasible, given government’s determination to reopen the country’s battered economy, according to South African Liquor Traders’ Association convenor of the Association Lucky Ntimane. While Ntimane yesterday said he was enraged by “a few rotten apples among us”: some taverns, shebeens and other liquor selling outlets, who this week failed to comply with lockdown Level I regulations, he said opening up of the liquor industry economy, job creation and livelihood, far outweighed chances of yet another...

