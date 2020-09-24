Watch: Officer stops man from jumping off Cape Town bridge

A man hanging off the R300 bridge, which spans the N2 in Cape Town, was saved by a quick-thinking law enforcement officer on Tuesday.

The officer was driving to Khayelitsha when he noticed a man standing “precariously” on the bridge.

The man was clearly contemplating jumping off the bridge, City of Cape Town law enforcement officer, Inspector Wayne Dyason, said in a statement.

Cape Town – N2 Highway (Update): Person assisted to safety after threatening to jump from the R300 Highway bridge pic.twitter.com/4BAmzoU7ms — Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) September 22, 2020

“The officer stopped and noticed a number of people below trying to dissuade the man from jumping,” Dyason added.

The officer joined in to dissuade the man from jumping, all the while slowly edging closer to the man’s position, he said.

“The man then climbed off the parapet and suspended himself under the bridge, hanging on only by his arms. The officer, left with little choice, ran to him and managed to grab him by the arms and prevented him from falling. His colleagues joined him and together they hoisted the man to safety.”

According to Dyason, the officer sustained minor injuries to his arms, saying everyone was glad the man was brought to safety.

