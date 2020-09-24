General 24.9.2020 09:45 am

Watch: Officer stops man from jumping off Cape Town bridge

News24 Wire
Watch: Officer stops man from jumping off Cape Town bridge

A man hangs off the R300 bridge in Cape Town. He was saved by a quick-thinking law enforcement officer on Tuesday. Picture: Rob Beezy/Twitter

The man was clearly contemplating jumping off the bridge, City of Cape Town law enforcement officer, Inspector Wayne Dyason, said in a statement.

A man hanging off the R300 bridge, which spans the N2 in Cape Town, was saved by a quick-thinking law enforcement officer on Tuesday.

The officer was driving to Khayelitsha when he noticed a man standing “precariously” on the bridge.

The man was clearly contemplating jumping off the bridge, City of Cape Town law enforcement officer, Inspector Wayne Dyason, said in a statement.

“The officer stopped and noticed a number of people below trying to dissuade the man from jumping,” Dyason added.

The officer joined in to dissuade the man from jumping, all the while slowly edging closer to the man’s position, he said.

“The man then climbed off the parapet and suspended himself under the bridge, hanging on only by his arms. The officer, left with little choice, ran to him and managed to grab him by the arms and prevented him from falling. His colleagues joined him and together they hoisted the man to safety.”

According to Dyason, the officer sustained minor injuries to his arms, saying everyone was glad the man was brought to safety.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Personal Finance Beware WhatsApp stokvel groups: An old pyramid scheme in a new jacket

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Mboro vs Bushiri, Zuma slams Zondo and SCA judges vs Andile Lungisa

Courts Judges demand retraction of ‘offensive remarks’ from Andile Lungisa

State Capture Zuma Foundation accuses Zondo of trying to humiliate JZ

On in the City No Heritage Day plans? Here’s something to do


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition