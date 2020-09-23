General 23.9.2020 10:42 pm

Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Mboro vs Bushiri, Zuma slams Zondo and SCA judges vs Andile Lungisa

Covid-19 update: SA records 1,906 new cases and 88 deaths

As of Wednesday, the total number of detected Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 665,188, with 1,906 new cases identified.

The country has also reported 88 more Covid-19 deaths: 2 from Eastern Cape, 18 from KwaZulu-Natal, 11 from Gauging, 22 from Limpopo, 9 from North West, 13 from Mpumalanga, and 13 from Western Cape. This brings the total number of Covid-19 deaths to 16,206.

Mboro wins this round, as Bushiri case struck off and slapped with cost order

Pastor Paseka ‘Mboro’ Motsoeneng can be seen outside the Pretoria High Court where he prayed with some of his followers, 22 September 2020, Pretoria. Shepherd Bushiri’s legal team served Mboro with a summons last week for his remarks about Bushiri’s alleged Forex commodity scam. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Speaking after court, Motsoeneng welcomed the outcome.

“It’s not about me,” he said, “I’m glad the people who were affected, have won the right have their cries heard.” He said there were no “personal issues” at play and that he only wanted to “help all the alleged victims recover their money”.

Zuma Foundation accuses Zondo of trying to humiliate JZ

The Deputy Chief Justice announced on Monday that he has determined that Zuma will appear before him from 16 to 20 November.

He said on 9 October at 9am he will hear an application by the commission’s legal team for the authorisation for a subpoena against Zuma for the former president to appear before the commission. He said this application will continue with or without Zuma or his legal team being present.

Judges demand retraction of ‘offensive remarks’ from Andile Lungisa

Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor Andile Lungisa outside the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court before the verdict on his assault case on April 17, 2018 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. Lungisa was found guilty of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm for smashing a glass jug over the head of former member of the mayoral committee Rano Kayser, during a Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting in October 2016. (Photo by Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Lulama Zenzile)

Speaking outside the North End Prison in Port Elizabeth, to begin serving his two-year sentence following a conviction on charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, Lungisa alleged that his matter was not fairly decided due to political and familial affiliations of the judges who presided over his case.

ANC needs to pay R260K for Zim flight – DA

African National Congress (ANC) flag. Picture: Gallo Images / Thapelo Maphakela

The matter had caused outrage among political parties and civil society organisations when it came to light that the ANC delegates used the South African Air Force (SAAF) jet on their visit to Harare to meet with Zanu-PF over the unrest in Zimbabwe.

The jet was which was used to ferry Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

Your long weekend weather forecast: Cold front to hit Western Cape on Friday

A general view of a stormy weather on July 09, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that weather forecasters are calling one of the most eventful winter weekends in Southern Africa in many years is expected to make landfall in the Western Cape. The mammoth cold front is expected to bring heavy rains and even snow in high-lying areas. (Photo by Gallo Images)

According to SAWS forecaster Kgolofelo Mahlangu, there is a 30% chance that thunderstorms might occur in some of the Highveld areas, including North West and Free State, on Thursday afternoon, while Limpopo and Mpumalanga are set to experience warm, hot temperatures ranging between 30-32 degrees Celsius on the same day.

Former president Motlanthe says SA’s treatment of immigrants exposes fault lines in society

Former president Kgalema Motlanthe at the City Press/Rapport Land Indaba on Wednesday, October 3, 2018. Picture: Moneyweb

“South Africa’s undocumented migrants, economic refugees and asylum seekers look for hope and opportunity in South Africa. Yet they have been largely excluded from our society. There is a rush to send the oppressed back to their troubled homes, rendering them stateless beings floating between borders,” he said.

Mashaba finds Lily Mine container was retrievable

ActionSA President, Herman Mashaba speaks during a press conference at the Regenesys business school in Sandton, 23 September 2020. ActionSA is helping the families of the Lily Mine collapse victims to force government to retrieve the bodys. Picture: Neil McCartney

Narrating the background to the Lily Mine saga, Mashaba said a DMRE report had found management responsible for the collapse.

The families of three mine workers, whose bodies remain underground at Lily Mine in Mpumalanga have expressed requests for the owners of the mine and government to be prosecuted for their failure to recover the miners.

Africa Check fact checks Lerato Kganyago human trafficking claims

Lerato Kganyago | Image: Instagram

In a series of tweets on 14 September, Lerato posted that South Africa had officially become a source country for human trafficking. Africa Check said this claim was correct, the United States (US) department state had classified the country as a source, transit and destination country for human trafficking.

It’s a ‘clean slate’, Notshe admits, as Sharks aim to regain top form

Sikhumbuzo Notshe

Sikhumbuzo Notshe in action for the Sharks during a Super Rugby match against the Stormers earlier this year. Picture: Getty Images

Notshe, born in King Williams Town, came through the youth ranks at Western Province and spent three seasons between 2013 and 2015 playing with Vermeulen at the Stormers before the experienced Springbok left for France.

“You always want to play against the very best and I will approach Saturday as just another challenge,” Notshe said.

Rugby’s restart: Cheetahs out in the cold – again, and they’re not happy

Cheetahs rugby

The Currie Cup champions of 2019, the Cheetahs, have been excluded from Saturday’s double-header at Loftus Versfeld, which marks the resumption of rugby in South Africa after six months of no action. Picture: Getty Images

The four Super Rugby franchises – the Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers – will be in action on Saturday, but not the three other teams that will contest the new local competitions from early October

The Cheetahs are upset at being overlooked once again!

Is the TCR the fastest Volkswagen Golf GTI yet?

Final throw of the dice for the Mk 7.5 Volkswagen Golf GTI

With the Volkswagen Golf 8 GTI set to be unleashed locally later in the year, the incumbent prince of hot hatches is making one final encore. And with only 300 units of the limited-edition Golf 7.5 GTI TCR going on sale, it is bound to not only be a very sought-after car, but a very fast one too. Apart from the styling cues, the major difference between the TCR and the GTI is the upgrade in power output.

