Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Mboro vs Bushiri, Zuma slams Zondo and SCA judges vs Andile Lungisa

As of Wednesday, the total number of detected Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 665,188, with 1,906 new cases identified.

The country has also reported 88 more Covid-19 deaths: 2 from Eastern Cape, 18 from KwaZulu-Natal, 11 from Gauging, 22 from Limpopo, 9 from North West, 13 from Mpumalanga, and 13 from Western Cape. This brings the total number of Covid-19 deaths to 16,206.

Speaking after court, Motsoeneng welcomed the outcome.

“It’s not about me,” he said, “I’m glad the people who were affected, have won the right have their cries heard.” He said there were no “personal issues” at play and that he only wanted to “help all the alleged victims recover their money”.

The Deputy Chief Justice announced on Monday that he has determined that Zuma will appear before him from 16 to 20 November.

He said on 9 October at 9am he will hear an application by the commission’s legal team for the authorisation for a subpoena against Zuma for the former president to appear before the commission. He said this application will continue with or without Zuma or his legal team being present.

Speaking outside the North End Prison in Port Elizabeth, to begin serving his two-year sentence following a conviction on charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, Lungisa alleged that his matter was not fairly decided due to political and familial affiliations of the judges who presided over his case.

The matter had caused outrage among political parties and civil society organisations when it came to light that the ANC delegates used the South African Air Force (SAAF) jet on their visit to Harare to meet with Zanu-PF over the unrest in Zimbabwe.

The jet was which was used to ferry Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

According to SAWS forecaster Kgolofelo Mahlangu, there is a 30% chance that thunderstorms might occur in some of the Highveld areas, including North West and Free State, on Thursday afternoon, while Limpopo and Mpumalanga are set to experience warm, hot temperatures ranging between 30-32 degrees Celsius on the same day.

“South Africa’s undocumented migrants, economic refugees and asylum seekers look for hope and opportunity in South Africa. Yet they have been largely excluded from our society. There is a rush to send the oppressed back to their troubled homes, rendering them stateless beings floating between borders,” he said.

Narrating the background to the Lily Mine saga, Mashaba said a DMRE report had found management responsible for the collapse.

The families of three mine workers, whose bodies remain underground at Lily Mine in Mpumalanga have expressed requests for the owners of the mine and government to be prosecuted for their failure to recover the miners.

In a series of tweets on 14 September, Lerato posted that South Africa had officially become a source country for human trafficking. Africa Check said this claim was correct, the United States (US) department state had classified the country as a source, transit and destination country for human trafficking.

Notshe, born in King Williams Town, came through the youth ranks at Western Province and spent three seasons between 2013 and 2015 playing with Vermeulen at the Stormers before the experienced Springbok left for France.

“You always want to play against the very best and I will approach Saturday as just another challenge,” Notshe said.

The four Super Rugby franchises – the Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers – will be in action on Saturday, but not the three other teams that will contest the new local competitions from early October

The Cheetahs are upset at being overlooked once again!

With the Volkswagen Golf 8 GTI set to be unleashed locally later in the year, the incumbent prince of hot hatches is making one final encore. And with only 300 units of the limited-edition Golf 7.5 GTI TCR going on sale, it is bound to not only be a very sought-after car, but a very fast one too. Apart from the styling cues, the major difference between the TCR and the GTI is the upgrade in power output.

