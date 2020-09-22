Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, GBV hotspots revealed and warrant of arrest for ‘boozing’ councillor

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

As of Tuesday, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 663,282, with 1,346 new cases identified, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced.

The country has also reported 126 more Covid-19 deaths: 5 from Eastern Cape, 54 from KwaZulu-Natal, 45 from Gauteng, 5 from North West and 17 from Western Cape. This brings the total number of Covid-19 deaths to 16,118.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased patients,” said Mkhize.

“All police stations in those identified areas are expected to have a permanent desk dedicated to GBV. This will go a long way in ensuring victims of gender crimes are responded to by trained officers in a professional way,” Police Minister Bheki Cele said.

The chairperson of the commission of inquiry into state capture, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, has heard how former Free State MEC for Human Settlements Mosebenzi Zwane had three contractors that were “close” to him and were favoured for housing contracts in the province.

He also heard testimony of former premier Ace Magashule’s going around the province promising “honey and milk” while the department’s budget suffered, through his notorious “Operation Hlasela”.

Mayor for the Makhado municipality Samuel Munyai said the municipality had officially sanctioned investigations into the conduct of the councillor.

“If found that the councillor has indeed breached her code of conduct, we will haul her before the disciplinary hearing and report to the MEC for cooperative governance, Basikop Makamu for action in line with the recommendations of the disciplinary committee.”

Disgruntled former grooms of Bremner’s Dippin’ Blu yard, along with grooms from neighbouring stables and scores of fellow residents of a nearby informal settlement, forced their way into the training centre at Fairview racecourse and chased 28 horses from their boxes, allegedly in revenge for a labour dispute that did not go in their favour.

It was reported that the incident occurred around 6.40am at the R33 and R614 intersection in the area with the taxi found upright in the middle of the road while the truck was found on the side of the road.

The collision had caused fuel carried by the truck to leak from the tanker, spilling on the road. Upon arrival, ER24 paramedics attended the patients as several were found lying around the scene while two were found trapped in the taxi while the authorities closed off the road.

Shots were fired after an attempted cash-in-transit heist in Evaton on Monday where a G4S truck was attacked by robbers.

Footage shows locals targeting the CIT truck, before a minibus taxi speeds on to the scene. Shots were fired by security personnel, which led to locals taking cover. Preliminary reports indicate that two vehicles targetted the truck. This is yet to be confirmed by police.

In a statement on Tuesday morning, the Democratic Alliance (DA) said it has noted the extension of the trio’s leave of absence as they deal with the party’s integrity commission report.

But the party charged that it was disturbing that the ANC did not separate party and state when deciding Masuku’s fate.

In her book, What’s Your Move? A Collection of Ordinary Financial Lessons, Nicolette Mashile shares her tips for going financially free. The author and financial expert offers advice on how to “invest in your debt” instead of trying to play catch up.

And as South Africans reel from 6 months in lockdown, job losses and salary cuts now is a good a time as ever to heed this advice as they ask themselves how to get out of debt and what the quickest way to settle debt is.

Dancer and TV presenter Somizi Mhlongo is a trained professional dancer with an extremely fit physique who starred for many years on the stage production of Sarafina. Somizi and husband Mohale showed off in a post saying: “It’s the legs for me.”

Fans reacted positively to the post and asked the celebrities for fitness tips.

Combining their love of hip hop, Afro beats and soulful house has led to great success. In a matter of months, they made the big decision to start their own record label Umuthi Records in June.

Signed artists to Ambitiouz Entertainment, for Blaq Diamond it made sense for their record label to partner up.

It has been six months since we last saw the four local Super Rugby teams in action.

They will be back at it this weekend, however, in a festival of rugby at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria when the Lions take on the Stormers and the Bulls host the Sharks.

Here is part one, featuring the Lions and Bulls, as The Citizen takes an in-depth look at everything you need to know about your favourite team; from what sort of form they were in before the Covid suspension and what they did during lockdown, to who their key players will be in the restart.

Now that Kaizer Chiefs have hired the highly decorated Gavin Hunt as their coach, they need to furnish him with more quality players, though whether they can will depend on a successful appeal against their Fifa transfer ban by Chiefs to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland.

Assuming Chiefs are successful, there are some tried and tested players who have just become available after they were released by their clubs.

In comparison to current R branded models though, the Amarok R will adopt a principle similar to the Ranger Raptor in balancing performance with off-road ability, though little else is known at present. Aside from the claim, AutoBild reports that an output of 221 kW will be obtained from a “four-cylinder diesel engine”, which comes as a surprise given reports of the Ranger and Raptor being offered with the same 186 kW 3.0-litre turbodiesel V6 used in the F-150.

The 2020 Cannabis Energy South African Motocross Championship will return to action in a double header at the Thunder Valley track in Pietermaritzburg this weekend.

It’s been an excruciating seven month wait since the season-opening Rover round in Elizabeth in February, so every single rider will be itching to get back and fight it out. So what better than four races for each class over two days at one of SA’s best loved MX tracks?

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.