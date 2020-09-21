Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, spotlight on farm murders and Nehawu protests

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

Mkhize has warned against complacency now that South Africa has moved to Covid-19 alert Level 1, saying containment measures remained in place as the pandemic could resurge.

“We are not out of the woods. The most important thing is we still have about 10,000 patients, people who are positive a week and we also know that there are more than the 10,000 because the numbers are much higher,” the minister said on Monday.

Lungisa is currently serving his two-year prison sentence at the North End Prison in Port Elizabeth, historically known as “Rooi Hell”.

Lungisa was convicted and sentenced to three years in prison (one year suspended) for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm in 2018, News24 reported.

The conviction was for smashing a glass water jug on DA councillor Rano Kayser’s head during a scuffle in council in 2016.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has said there is a need to “fix” human relations in the farming community of Normandien near Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal, where farming couple Glen and Vida Rafferty were recently murdered.

A suspect is expected to appear in court on Monday in connection with the murder of the Raffertys.

“This follows reports that Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has given feedback to the ANC study group on the use of the air force jet for the party’s visit to Zimbabwe. It has become common in the ANC to play both the judge and the jury in an unashamed attempt to escape accountability,” DA MP Kobus Marais said.

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union’s (Nehawu) national executive committee (NEC) protested outside the Union Buildings in Tshwane on Monday, demanding that the wage agreement for their members be implemented with immediate effect.

The union’s NEC protested on the doorstep of the Union Buildings after they submitted a memorandum earlier this month.

IEC Chairperson Glen Mashinini said: “The decision by the Commission to approach the Electoral Court for postponements of by-elections since March was not taken lightly. But given the risk to human life and restriction of political activity the Commission had no choice but to act responsibly and postpone the by-elections. Now that circumstances have improved, we are ready to give voters their political voice back.”

Domestic airlines have had their struggles recently, with South African Express placed on provisional liquidation and international carrier South African Airways (SAA) troubles long documented. Just last week the state-owned airline was given another bailout this time given R10.5 billion from the government.

With regional airlines such as SA Express and others struggling, the market desperately needs another domestic airline.

Both agreed under a contract that the fight will happen at the Dome in Johannesburg. At the time it was set to occur in September but due to the unexpected events of the coronavirus pandemic, no update has since been given.

Cassper recently revealed on Somizi Mhlongo’s Dinner at Somizi’s that he was preparing for the fight by hitting the gym and going on a strict diet closer to the date.

Soweto-born Lebo M clears up all public confusion with his reality show Lebo M – Coming Home, the next reality series launching on Showmax in November 2020. Lebo M is known as the first voice you hear in The Lion King, a highlight of Hans Zimmer’s Oscar-winning soundtrack.

Speaking on the signings, Club Chairman Dr. Irvin Khoza said: “We are pleased to welcome Thulani [Hlatshwayo] and Deon [Hotto] to the Club. These are two players who have a proven pedigree both at club and international level and we are confident that they will complement the team that we have assembled.

“I must thank all those who were involved in the negotiations,” added the Chairman.

Oosthuizen, who was four off the pace at the start of the round, was soon out of real contention for the title as DeChambeau began dismembering the course on his way to a 67, and his challenge ran out of steam with a three-over 73 on the final day. Nevertheless it was good enough for the 2010 Open champion to finish alone in third, two behind second-placed Matthew Wolff.

In terms of the car itself, the Starlet differentiates itself from the Baleno through a unique front grille and three grade levels compared to the two Suzuki offers. The Starlet’s base and mid spec offerings are priced lower than the comparative Baleno models with the mid spec Starlet also featuring alloy wheels, while 15 gigabytes of data will also be included as part of Toyota Connect.

Sporting the now legendary #37 race number on the doors, Mini has also added a white single racing stripe across the bonnet on the driver’s side, 1964 Monte Carlo Rally logos, a 3D bonnet graphic of the winner’s number plate, 33 EJB, ‘Paddy Hopkirk Monte Carlo’ badging on the tailgate, illuminated Paddy Hopkirk door sills, optional twin LED auxiliary lights and Hopkirk’s signature on a piano key black strip inside.

