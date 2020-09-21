Kruger National Park’s Crocodile Bridge gate closed for the day

The Kruger National Park’s Crocodile Bridge gate has been closed for the rest of the Monday, September 21, for visitors following an incident that left a truck stuck on the edge of the narrow road leading to the bridge.

The truck has blocked the way for passage of other motorists resulting in the bridge being closed. However, according to the Kruger National Park, the Crocodile Bridge gate was closed due to the quota being reached.

Alert Update: Crocodile Bridge Gate is closed for day visitors today due to the quota being reached

Tinged by Ivone — Kruger Sightings (@LatestKruger) September 21, 2020

ALERT Vehicle blocking the bridge at Crocodile Bridge Gate

Tinged by Johan pic.twitter.com/Tgx7JdwYUL — Kruger Sightings (@LatestKruger) September 21, 2020

Meanwhile, SANParks were currently investigating an incident which saw the Berg en Dal restaurant up in flames in what was a second case of fire reported at the game reserve.

According SANParks spokesperson, Reynold Tlakudi confirmed that both fires were still under investigation and added that no foul play was suspected from the staff.

“We are still investigating what caused the fire, and of course yesterday as we were still trying to deal with the aftermath. We had another fire at Berg en Dal restaurant, which burnt down as well.

“We are investigating both fires and we are grateful that there have been no fatalities. These fires remain a great concern now that we have experienced two, we are really working to get to the bottom of this.”

Tlakudi said it was implausible to suspect any staff were involved since the first fire started at night when no staff were on the Letaba Camp premises.

“We don’t have any plans to question staff members about the fire and we have not been given any reason to suspect any involvement of our staff in these incidences.”

(Compiled by Molefe Seeletsa. Additional reporting from Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni.)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.