Daily news update: World at 1m Covid-19 deaths, Potch station fire, Tito’s pilchards and pap

As the world nears a million deaths related to the Covid-19 pandemic, South Africa has recorded an additional 13 fatalities as it prepares to enter Level 1 of its lockdown regulations.

According Health Minister Zweli Mhize, the total number of identified Covid-19 cases now stood at 661,211 with 1,555 new cases identified since Saturday. During this period an additional 16,884 new tests conducted.

Globally, the pandemic has killed at least 957,948 people in the world since emerging in China late last year and more than 30.8 million people have been infected.

The historic Potchefstroom train station building, built in 1919, has been destroyed in a fire.

Transnet security guard Lawrence Mtshali told Potchefstroom Herald that around 11pm, he saw the roof of the station on fire.

The fire was brought under control just after midnight on Sunday.

US presidential hopeful Joe Biden urged Senate lawmakers on Sunday to not vote on filling the Supreme Court vacancy left by Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death until after the election in November.

President Donald Trump’s moves to rapidly replace Ginsburg were an exercise in “raw political power,” Biden said in a speech in the Pennsylvania city of Philadelphia.

The prospect of a Senate confirmation vote on a Trump nominee before the November 3 election has sparked furious pushback from Democrats desperate to stop Trump moving the court lastingly to the right.

Following a high-level community meeting to ease tensions around farm violence in Newcastle on Saturday, it was announced that a suspect had been arrested and charged with the murders of Glen and Vida Rafferty.

According to KwaZulu-Natal SA Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, a 29-year-old man was arrested by detectives from the provincial organised crime unit in Osizweni.

Glen and Vida Rafferty were murdered as they returned to their farm on Saturday, 29 August after an evening out.

Finance minister Tito Mboweni is no stranger to controversy. His career in the spotlight has been dogged with foes baying for his blood.

This time however, he might have made a grave political miscalculation… by eating his pap and pilchards with a knife and fork. Allegedly.

A selection of firearms, ammunition and police clothing was discovered at the one of the unoccupied doctor’s quarters, which is due to be renovated, at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital.

The cache consists of 47 bullets, three 9mm handguns, paper spray, handcuffs, a SA Police Service (SAPS) reflector vest and police cap.

New Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has opened up about what needs to be done to bring back the glory days to Naturena.

Hunt, who was unveiled as the new Amakhosi coach on Thursday, is expected to end the club’s five-year drought by winning trophies this season.

While no spectators will be allowed at the stadiums, the ice will be broken this coming Saturday at Loftus with the Bulls taking on the Sharks and the Lions hosting the Stormers. The match involving the Sharks will give new Bulls coach Jake White a first chance to show the supporters he is heading in the right direction with the team. He couldn’t have asked for a bigger challenge than the Sharks, who were by a mile the top South African Super Rugby team when the competition was halted in mid-March, because of the coronavirus.

