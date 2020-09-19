Daily news update: Kinnear mourned, Iran talks tough and UIF payments back

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

After the State Security Agency (SSA) said there is no credible threat against the American ambassador in South Africa at the moment, Iranian comments on Saturday confirmed that Lana Marks was not a target.

This follows reports this week that the Islamic Republic of Iran was said to be considering a plan to kill Marks.

On Saturday, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards chief said that Tehran will avenge the US killing of Soleimani by targeting only those involved, in an “honourable” retaliation.

The official recovery rate in South Africa from Covid-19 infections now stands at 89,4% as the country prepares to enter Lockdown Level 1 at midnight on Sunday.

In a statement on Saturday evening, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that 2,029 new cases were added to the national tally, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 659,656. In total, 589,434 recoveries have been recorded.

This means that the official death toll now stands at 15,940 after another 83 fatalities were recorded since Friday.

The wife of murdered Cape Town detective Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear says her husband lived for his job since taking his oath 31 years ago.

Kinnear was shot dead in front of his house in Bishop Lavis in Cape Town on Friday.

Kinnear’s killing is suspected to have been an assassination, although this has not been confirmed by police. They would also not speculate about the possible motive for the murder.

Kinnear was attached to the Western Cape Anti-Gang Unit as a section commander and was involved in investigations in several high-profile cases, which resulted in multiple arrests.

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) has confirmed that Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) payments will resume on Monday.

Ters payouts have been marred by controversy and inconsistency, with payments being suspended a number of times.

On 2 September, Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu released the first in a series of Covid-19 audits, to track government’s financial management of its response to the virus.

It is imperative that the Springboks play in the Rugby Championship, according to Jean de Villiers, though the retired Bok star does have some reservations.

The Boks must still confirm whether they will play in the delayed Championship which starts in Australia on 7 November, with fears persisting they might be undercooked.

“Should the Boks play in the Championship? Yes, definitely,” said De Villiers this week.

A bodyguard to British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has been “removed from operational duties” after leaving his gun on a plane back from the United States, reports and police said Saturday. The loaded, semi-automatic pistol was found in its holster on a seat by a cleaner after the plane landed at London’s Heathrow Airport early on Friday morning. Big surprise as black mamba ends up in hamster cage

Snake catcher, Nick Evans was called to a Glenwood home to remove a snake that found itself caught in a hamster’s cage, this week.

He received a call from a young man in the Carrington Heights area (Glenwood) who had gone to check on his younger sister’s pet Russian Dwarf Hamster, as she was away.

Inside the cage was a black mamba and no hamster.

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye does not believe that coach Gavin Hunt is the right man for Amakhosi.

Chiefs on Thursday announced Hunt as their new coach, ending speculation on who will replace Ernst Middendorp who was fired after losing the Premiership title on the last day of the season.

Khanye insists that Hunt’s style of play is similar to that of Middendorp.

