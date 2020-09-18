Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, SAA gets R10.5bn bailout and activities that are banned under Level 1

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

As of Friday, South Africa has recorded a total of 657,627 cases of Covid-19, with 2,055 new cases identified. The country has also recorded 85 new Covid-19 deaths: 5 from Eastern Cae, 9 from KwaZulu-Natal, 62 from Gauteng, 7 from Western Cape and 2 from Northern Cape. This brings the total number of Covid-19 deaths to 15,857.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased patients. Our recoveries now stand at 586,844, which translates to a recovery rate of 89.2%,” said Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

Despite infection rates slowing down since lockdown Level 5, the lives of South Africans will be changed forever, said Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Dlamini-Zuma addressed the media on Friday afternoon to clarify the amended regulations under Level 1 lockdown.

She warned that complacency will backtrack the progress made in combatting the spread of Covid-19 infections, encouraging people to “re-double” efforts, and to “remember the sacrifices made to get here.”

This after the BRPs called a meeting on Friday to discuss the future of the airline, after the money necessary to fund the business rescue process had not been secured on Thursday, 17 September 2020.

The department of public enterprises (DPE) has also called on SAA employees and creditors to be patient “while work continues to find a constructive outcome to challenges at the airline”.

The SIU has contended that the awarding of the R10 million contract was done in contravention of the provisions of Section 217 of the Constitution, [the] Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) and Treasury regulations.

It is alleged that the contract was marred by irregularities and irrationality and that it was awarded in unusual and unexplained haste.

Free State Premier, Sefora ‘Sisi’ Ntombela has said the allegations made by the DA in the province regarding her office’s spend on events are misleading.

The DA’s Dr Roy Jankielsohn said earlier in the week that Ntombela’s office has spent R214 million on events, calling this “criminal”.

Jankielsohn said the spending over 26 months adds up to an average of more than R8 million on events management services per month.

Moneyweb reported this week that Sanral has reissued the tender for the continued management of e-tolls, which it cancelled in March this year, despite the continuing uncertainty that exists over the future of e-tolls on the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project (GFIP).

Sanral Engineering Executive Louw Kannemeyer confirmed that Sanral reissued the tender on July 17 and that the closing date was September 16.

On Thursday, the workers and surrounding community members stormed the stables and began attacking the horses with stones, pangas, sticks and knobkerries. Police were called to disperse them with rubber bullets and stun grenades.

Roux said SA Rugby were very grateful for the excellent cooperation they’d had from their sponsors, broadcast partner, the unions and other stakeholders to get to a point where they can actually start looking forward to actual rugby matches on weekends again.

Hunt also hinted at changes, saying he would need to have players who can easily understand his ways. He also understands that he doesn’t have much time as supporters will be looking for immediate improvement both in display and results.

Suzuki has built on the mid-life facelift afforded to the Baleno last year by introducing an electronic stability programme (ESP) for the first time.

With Toyota on course to introduce its version, the revived Starlet to South Africa sometime this month, the ESP comes as standard across the three model Baleno range, with its inclusion not resulting in any price hikes.

Priced at $11 250 (R132 688) less than the Raptor though, the Max receives its unofficial moniker by incorporating a number of elements also derived from the US market Tremor. These include the new Fox Racing 2.0 mono-tube front and rear dampers with a remote reservoir, retuned coil-over rear springs, a smaller anti-roll bar, new rear leaf springs, revised steering, a 20 mm increase in ride height, a 26 mm wider front track than the XLT and dark grey 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 32-inch BF Goodrich KO2 all-terrain tyres.

