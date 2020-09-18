Former ANC Western Cape secretary Songezo Mjongile has died

The former ANC Western Cape provincial secretary Songezo Mjongile has died, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe confirmed in a statement on Friday morning.

“Comrade Songezo passed on peacefully in the evening hours on Thursday, 17 September 2020, at his family home in Morningside, Johannesburg surrounded by his wife and loved ones,” Mabe said.

Mjongile was diagnosed with colon cancer in April. Mabe said that among Mjongile’s last wishes was to “contribute to the renewal of the ANC and the success of the National Democratic Revolution”.

To all my friends and comrades I discovered in April that I suffer from Colon Cancer. Chemotherapy treatment didnt work… Posted by Songezo Mjongile on Saturday, August 29, 2020

This, Mabe continued: “Was a reflection of the commitment Comrade Songezo had to the ANC, the Mass Democratic Movement (MDM) structures and to the broader society of South Africa.”

Mjongile joined the ANC at a young age, first becoming an activist and later president of the Congress of South African Students.

He was later elected to the ANC Youth League’s national executive and national working committees, before becoming the Western Cape ANC’s provincial secretary.

During his struggle with colon cancer, Mjongile took to Facebook to regularly update users on his condition, and to vocalise his political views.

After my 4hour oxygen machine booster will try sleep under pain management regime. Let me make my last call and try… Posted by Songezo Mjongile on Saturday, August 29, 2020 My dear FBs I dont want regime change but ANC real renewal. It must full fill its history mission Posted by Songezo Mjongile on Saturday, August 29, 2020

I wanna listern to good jazz and have first plain yoghurt in 3weeks. I have been on drip and supplementary diet. Posted by Songezo Mjongile on Sunday, August 30, 2020

