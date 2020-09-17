Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Andile Lungisa starts prison sentence, inside Agrizzi’s R10m home and Gavin Hunt joins Chiefs

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

As of today, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases is 655, 572, with 2,128 new cases identified. The country has also recorded 67 more Covid-19 deaths: 3 from Eastern Cape, 20 from KwaZulu-Natal, 13 from Gauteng, 12 from Western Cape and 19 from Limpopo. The total number of deaths is 15,772 and the total number of recoveries is 585, 303.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased patients,” said Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

The kidnappers of 6-year-old Amy’Leigh De Jager have been convicted of kidnapping and attempted extortion today after entering into plea deals this week. De Jager was snatched from her mother’s car last year outside her school before the assailants demanded a R2 million ransom.

Mashaba made a dramatic exodus from the Democratic Alliance (DA) last year together with its former leader, Mmusi Maimane. The former spent three years as mayor of Johannesburg before he resigned, citing racism and other disputes in the party which he said he could no longer stand for. The two friends have since formed their own, separate political movements.

On 12 June, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize and Gomba unveiled six scooters fitted on the side with a first aid kit and oxygen on board. However, the scooter initiative sparked outrage across the country, with some accusing the department of corruption, it was previously reported.

Lungisa has been found guilty of assaulting DA councillor Rano Kayser with a glass jug during a heated council meeting.

Lungisa‘s legal argument before the Constitutional Court will be that he hit Kayser with a glass jug in self-defence, while under attack by five men.

Meanwhile, about 3 146 of SAA’s 4 600 employees have applied for voluntary severance packages. These include more than half of management; over 600 pilots; two-thirds of cabin crew and almost the entire ground staff, the SABC reported.

According to the business rescue plan, 2 700 workers were earmarked for the voluntary packages at a cost of R2 billion. This means that not all the applications for packages will be approved.

More than a quarter of tenants are in arrears on their rent and while current regulations mean that evictions cannot take place, that will not be the case forever. In the meantime, landlords are getting their eviction orders ready to be executed as soon as the rules change, or lockdown ends.

“I come from a very good home and my parents instilled good manners in us, so I’m gutted. Yesterday was the single worst day of my life,” Darren Sampson told The Citizen on Thursday morning, after a recording of him repeatedly swearing at the presiding officer during a virtual hearing on Wednesday began circulating.

Previously listed for R9,35 million, the Hamptons Realty Group describes the palatial home set on a 1,220m² stand as “relaxed family living in this modern contemporary home situated on the greenbelt in Helderfontein Estate”.

The home first went on the market in January 2019, but questions around why Agrizzi was selling his home, as well as other assets including his car collection, allegedly lead to it being taken off the market.

Amakhosi have gone for five years without winning any major silverware and their trophy drought has turned them into a subject of jokes from fans of rival teams.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane was the latest to take a dig at Chiefs for their failure to win silverware after his side pipped Amakhosi for the Absa Premiership title on the last day, with Chiefs having led the standings from the beginning of the season.

“In addition, the Rockets are proud to welcome former Bidvest Wits FC player and Goalkeeper Coach, Tyron Damons who will be heading up the goalkeeping department. Veteran defender, Thabo Nthethe, who signed with the club last season will now serve as the Team Manager. Nthethe captained the Club his last professional match in TS Galaxy colours in the win against Uthongathi FC in the last match off the season,” concluded the club statement.

Based on leaked images obtained by Autocar India and Car Dekho though, the Endeavour Sport mainly receives a series of cosmetic tweaks, namely said grille painted gloss black and the door handles finished in chrome. The gloss black touches are carried over to the lower part of the bumpers, mirror caps, side vents and roof rails, as well as the 18-inch alloy wheels. Sport badging on the tailgate rounds the exterior off.

The offloading of the fabled French marque via Porsche stems from Stuttgart’s purchasing of 10% back in 2018 and a further 5.5% last year in order to offset the rapid gains made by Tesla, as well as focus on electrification and autonomous driving its parent company has been championing since emerging of the dieselgate emissions scandal.

