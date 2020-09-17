Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Andile Lungisa starts prison sentence, inside Agrizzi’s R10m home and Gavin Hunt joins Chiefs

General 17.9.2020 11:10 pm

Citizen reporter
Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor Andile Lungisa outside the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court before the verdict on his assault case on April 17, 2018 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. Lungisa was found guilty of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm for smashing a glass jug over the head of former member of the mayoral committee Rano Kayser, during a Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting in October 2016. (Photo by Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Lulama Zenzile)

Covid-19 update: SA records 2,128 new cases and 67 deaths

Source: Health department

As of today, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases is 655, 572, with 2,128 new cases identified. The country has also recorded 67 more Covid-19 deaths: 3 from Eastern Cape, 20 from KwaZulu-Natal, 13 from Gauteng, 12 from Western Cape and 19 from Limpopo. The total number of deaths is 15,772 and the total number of recoveries is 585, 303.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased patients,” said Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

Amy’Leigh’s kidnapping mastermind ‘very sorry’, wants to meet with parents

Tharina Human, Laetitia Nel, Pieter Jacobus van Zyl at the Vanderbijl Magistrates Court where they are accused of being the kidnappers of Amy’Leigh and were appearing for their bail hearing, 19 September 2019. Picture Neil McCartney

The kidnappers of 6-year-old Amy’Leigh De Jager have been convicted of kidnapping and attempted extortion today after entering into plea deals this week. De Jager was snatched from her mother’s car last year outside her school before the assailants demanded a R2 million ransom.

It’s official: Mashaba’s ActionSA is registered with IEC

South African entrepreneur, politician Herman Mashaba is photographed in his home in Sandton, 8 September 2020. Mashaba recently launched his new political party ACTIONSA, a party he founded in August 202. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Mashaba made a dramatic exodus from the Democratic Alliance (DA) last year together with its former leader, Mmusi Maimane. The former spent three years as mayor of Johannesburg before he resigned, citing racism and other disputes in the party which he said he could no longer stand for. The two friends have since formed their own, separate political movements.

MEC Gomba to appear before tribunal over R10m scooter project

17 May 2020 – Eastern Cape Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba announcing deployment of Cuban doctors but that will depend to their areas of expertise | Image: Twitter / @healthmec

On 12 June, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize and Gomba unveiled six scooters fitted on the side with a first aid kit and oxygen on board. However, the scooter initiative sparked outrage across the country, with some accusing the department of corruption, it was previously reported.

NMB councillor Andile Lungisa to start prison sentence

Andile Lungisa at a media briefing held at Luthuli House in Johannesburg. Gallo images

Lungisa has been found guilty of assaulting DA councillor Rano Kayser with a glass jug during a heated council meeting.

Lungisa‘s legal argument before the Constitutional Court will be that he hit Kayser with a glass jug in self-defence, while under attack by five men.

SAA creditors to meet on Friday as funding deadline passes

Planes at OR Tambo international airport in Kempton Park, 20 August 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney

Meanwhile, about 3 146 of SAA’s 4 600 employees have applied for voluntary severance packages. These include more than half of management; over 600 pilots; two-thirds of cabin crew and almost the entire ground staff, the SABC reported.

According to the business rescue plan, 2 700 workers were earmarked for the voluntary packages at a cost of R2 billion. This means that not all the applications for packages will be approved.

Landlords getting eviction notices ready for end of lockdown

Ady Carrillo poses in front of her car during the “Cancel Rent” protest and caravan in Los Angeles — a movement that is gaining ground in the United States as an evictions crisis looms. AFP/VALERIE MACON

More than a quarter of tenants are in arrears on their rent and while current regulations mean that evictions cannot take place, that will not be the case forever. In the meantime, landlords are getting their eviction orders ready to be executed as soon as the rules change, or lockdown ends.

‘F**k you, Judge!’ – lawyer gutted by events

A screenshot of Darren Sampson during his outburst, aimed at a judge during a virual court appearance.

“I come from a very good home and my parents instilled good manners in us, so I’m gutted. Yesterday was the single worst day of my life,” Darren Sampson told The Citizen on Thursday morning, after a recording of him repeatedly swearing at the presiding officer during a virtual hearing on Wednesday began circulating.

Agrizzi’s R10m home to go under the hammer – take a look inside

Previously listed for R9,35 million, the Hamptons Realty Group describes the palatial home set on a 1,220m² stand as “relaxed family living in this modern contemporary home situated on the greenbelt in Helderfontein Estate”.

The home first went on the market in January 2019, but questions around why Agrizzi was selling his home, as well as other assets including his car collection, allegedly lead to it being taken off the market.

Kaizer Chiefs announce Gavin Hunt as new coach

Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung with new coach Gavin Hunt (Pic Kaizer Chiefs)

Amakhosi have gone for five years without winning any major silverware and their trophy drought has turned them into a subject of jokes from fans of rival teams.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane was the latest to take a dig at Chiefs for their failure to win silverware after his side pipped Amakhosi for the Absa Premiership title on the last day, with Chiefs having led the standings from the beginning of the season.

Sukazi completes Highlands Park take over

Tim Sukazi, chairman of TS Galaxy (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

“In addition, the Rockets are proud to welcome former Bidvest Wits FC player and Goalkeeper Coach, Tyron Damons who will be heading up the goalkeeping department. Veteran defender, Thabo Nthethe, who signed with the club last season will now serve as the Team Manager. Nthethe captained the Club his last professional match in TS Galaxy colours in the win against Uthongathi FC in the last match off the season,” concluded the club statement.

Sporty makeover teased for India’s Ford Everest as spy images emerge

Teaser image of Indian market Ford Endeavour

Based on leaked images obtained by Autocar India and Car Dekho though, the Endeavour Sport mainly receives a series of cosmetic tweaks, namely said grille painted gloss black and the door handles finished in chrome. The gloss black touches are carried over to the lower part of the bumpers, mirror caps, side vents and roof rails, as well as the 18-inch alloy wheels. Sport badging on the tailgate rounds the exterior off.

REPORT: Volkswagen said to have approved sale of Bugatti to Rimac

Bugatti Chiron

The offloading of the fabled French marque via Porsche stems from Stuttgart’s purchasing of 10% back in 2018 and a further 5.5% last year in order to offset the rapid gains made by Tesla, as well as focus on electrification and autonomous driving its parent company has been championing since emerging of the dieselgate emissions scandal.

