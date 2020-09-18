 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Fixing economy will require pruning those who think money grows on trees

General 8 hours ago

Experts say among the most pressing needs for fixing the economy are a reduced public sector wage bill, a wealth tax, and getting rid of headache-inducing SOEs, and those in the public service who believe that money grows on trees.

Rorisang Kgosana
18 Sep 2020
05:00:19 AM
PREMIUM!
Fixing economy will require pruning those who think money grows on trees

The impact of the coronavirus on the economy is going to require serious interventions to repair. Picture: iStock

If South Africa hopes to turn around the devastation wreaked on its economy by the Covid-19 pandemic, it would have to ensure it fills critical positions with people better suited for the job, instead of current leaders who think “money grows on trees”. The country’s economic prospects were granted some more relief this week, as President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country would be moving to lockdown alert level 1 as of Monday. This includes the opening of borders for leisure and business purposes, permitting venues to host guests at a 50% capacity and a relaxed curfew. Ramaphosa said rebuilding...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts My arrest a ‘favour’ for Malusi to teach me a lesson, says Norma

Celebs & viral ‘F**k you, Judge!’ – lawyer gutted by events

Load Shedding System under severe pressure, warns Eskom after two generation units shut down

Business News Repo rate stays the same

World Trump ad calls for support of US troops… but uses pic of Russian jets


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.