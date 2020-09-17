Breede Valley municipality deputy mayor dies within weeks of his wife

The Breede Valley Municipality has paid tribute to its deputy mayor, John Levendal, who died this week within weeks of the death of his wife Koekie.

Levendal died in Mediclinic Paarl at the age of 69 after having a stroke.

Mayor Antoinette Steyn said his death came as a shock, not only to the Hex Valley and Breede Valley communities, but to the past pupils scattered around the country from his days as a school principal.

“Deputy mayor Levendal had a remarkable way of handing things,” said Steyn.

“With any situation he was confronted with, he would first take a moment to sum up and analyse the whole situation and the scenarios with which it could play out.

“He never reacted blindly, but always took his time to make well-thought-out decisions that were in the best interests of his pupils and the community,” said Steyn.

He had an understanding of the relationships between farmers and farmworkers, and gates were always opened when he arrived at a farm. He was also a vital conduit between the provincial departments of health and safety, and the municipality.

He loved politics and helping people, so their home in De Doorns was also a gathering point for people who needed help with issues.

His brother Harry is the mayor of the Mossel Bay municipality.

“Oubie” was scheduled to be honoured at a council meeting in October to mark his days of service from 1995 on the council of the De Doorns municipality.

Steyn said the death of his partner, “Tannie Koekie”, three weeks ago came as a shock to everybody, particularly to him.

The shock is believed to have led to a stroke.

