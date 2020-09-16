Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Lockdown Level 1 rules, Ndlozi apology and alleged money laundering at Transnet

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased patients. Our recoveries now stand at 584,195 which translates to a recovery rate of 89,4%,” said Mkhize.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the country is moving to Level 1 as of midnight on Sunday.

“It is time to move to what we call our new normal. Following consultations with various stakeholders the country will move to alert level 1 effective from midnight on Sunday,” said Ramaphosa.

In his address to the nation on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted response to the Covid-19 pandemic on Wednesday evening, Ramaphosa announced the easing of restrictions in Level 1.

Outa’s submission is based on documents including some retrieved from the #GuptaLeaks, from various datasets submitted to Outa, whistleblower reports, Transnet-related documents submitted to the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission database, and media reports.

Journalist Nobesuthu Hejana and a cameraperson had been covering a Clicks protest when they were chased away. A video clip of the incident showed her being touched and pushed by the group in red overalls.

Ndlozi’s comments drew criticism from many quarters, with many saying it had no place in a country with high levels of gender-based violence.

The IEC said it was not advocating for or against composite elections, where national, provincial and local elections happened on one day. IEC chairperson Glen Mashinini said it was up to parliament to decide on this.

The commission could only empower parliament with information as to what it would mean technically.

Lenders are making low-risk loans to social grant beneficiaries and charging them high-risk interest rates, a new research report has found.

The report, “Challenging Reckless Lending in South Africa”, by researchers at human rights organisation Black Sash and the London School of Economics and Political Science, examines loans targeting recipients of social grants.

From crossing the border to applying for refugee status in South Africa, foreign nationals seeking asylum are often met with corruption at every point of the process.

This is according to a Lawyers for Human Rights (LHR) report titled ”Costly Protection: Corruption in South Africa’s Asylum System”.

Although Free State dams experienced a marginal drop from 76,9% to 76,2% this week, the province continues to lead the pack with the largest volumes of water in the country. Two of the biggest dams, Gariep and Vanderkloof, recorded 79,6% and 92,2% apiece, while Sterkfontein Dam on the north east of the province, rose marginally to 94%. The dam forms part of the Integrated Vaal River System and is occasionally used for supplementing struggling dams in the system.

There is no doubt that the social media manager behind the Nando’s SA account always brings the funny, but their most recent post seems to take the cake.

South Africans found themselves in stitches with this relatable tweet about not wanting to ruin mom’s hard work right after she just cleaned up.

Just when Master KG’s Jerusalema had been replicated and shared enough by humans, animals have joined in the fun.

The Wild Life Trust and ZEN a conservation organisation, consisting of a sanctuary for injured wildlife and a landscape preservation reserve.

Spokesperson for MultiChoice Benedict Maaga said: “MultiChoice is aware of the allegation made by Hastings Moeng in relation to Dinner at Somizi’s. When content is commissioned from producers, as in this case, MultiChoice obtains undertakings that all intellectual property rights in relation to the show have been cleared.”

Controversial Cricket South Africa independent director Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw’s tweet which appeared to threaten sponsors, Momentum, has landed her in hot water with the sports federation, who have apologised to the financial services provider, distancing themselves from her statement and reporting her to their Social and Ethics Committee.

It may have been a long shot anyway but Kaizer Chiefs fans got excited when top coach Patrice Carteron resigned from Egyptian giants Zamalek FC and rumours quickly spread that he was headed to Naturena.

Based on unnamed source familiar with the move, the Brazilian made Cross will be “very similar” to the global model made in Thailand, although it is expected to have a different choice of engines in order to run on both petrol and/or ethanol.

Fitted with a mechanical limited slip differential, an M Sport suspension that has resulted in a 10 mm ride height drop, adjustable steering and M Sport brakes, the lighter, by 80 kg, 128ti will reportedly accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 6.2 seconds, 2.6 seconds slower than the M135i, and hit the electronic speed limiter at 250 km/h. Unlike the GTi though, a manual gearbox won’t be offered as the only option will be the sports-tuned eight-speed Steptronic.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.