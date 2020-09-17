 
 
GBV in focus at Solidarity Fund

R75 million has been made available in the second Covid-19 intervention package for the vulnerable, which will prioritise women and ensure GBV victims have access to support.

Image: iStock

Taking stock of progress since its launch six months ago, the Solidarity Fund, which has reached 33.9 million citizens, yesterday announced a second Covid-19 intervention package of R75 million. This will go towards assisting about 360 community organisations offering key services to women and children affected by gender-based violence (GBV). According to fund CEO Nomkhita Nqweni, the body launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa, to raise funds and offer financial support in response to the pandemic, disbursed R17 million in the first intervention phase. Nqweni said the fund was “determined to bring relief to the women and children of South Africa...

