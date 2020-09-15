George Bizos to be buried on Thursday

The funeral service of human rights lawyer and social activist Advocate George Bizos will take place at the Greek Orthodox Church in Johannesburg on Thursday and will be followed by a burial at Westpark Cemetery in Randburg, Johannesburg.

Bizos passed away on Wednesday at the age of 92. President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared that he will be honoured with a Special Official Funeral Category 1.

The funeral service will be broadcast live on the SABC and other major broadcast channels and also streamed live on the following government’s online platforms to assist those who will not be able attend the funeral due to Covid-19 lockdown level 2 regulations which prohibit gatherings of more than fifty people.

Messages of condolences to the family and friends of Advocate Bizos can be done through an online tribute page or emailed to condolences@gcis.gov.za.

