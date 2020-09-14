Daily news update: Andile Lungisa goes to ConCourt, Alleged assassination plot and Norma Gigaba vs Hawks

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

In September, shortly after her arrest, Mngoma approached the Pretoria High Court to have her arrest declared unlawful. In that matter she argues that her arrest was an orchestrated conspiracy to bully and intimidate her in order to gain access to her gadgets to delete certain information. She claims after getting her devices, there were indeed messages and images deleted from one of them, although the Hawks have insisted there was nothing illegal about their raid.

Behind the #JusticeforAndileLungisa campaign, ANC Youth League (ANCYL) leaders Ayanda Kasa, Abner Mosasa and Thabo Kupa, said a mass mobilisation solidarity drive was “premised on the idea that every citizen must be treated equally before the law”.

The three ANCYL leaders said in a statement: “We want to affirm that our courts are the rightful platform through which this principle must be implemented.”

The SANDF defended the use of the aircraft, saying Minister Mapisa-Nqakula had travelled to Zimbabwe for official work and gave her ANC colleagues a lift.

It was reported that defence spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said the party’s meeting coincided with Mapisa-Nqakula’s official work.

Outa head of accountability Advocate Stefanie Fick said in her affidavit: “These constitutional inconsistencies of the Aarto Act and the Amendment Act lie at the very core of both Acts and are not capable of severance without negating the fundamental purpose of the two Acts.”

Outa argues that the act infringes on the ability of local government to legislate regarding provincial roads, traffic and parking.

The New York Post reported that US President Donald Trump warned Iran against further aggression and imposed fresh sanctions on the country.

It was previously reported that Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China met in early September to save the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, as the US was left isolated in its attempt to reimpose sanctions.

The first purchase, with a friend, was entirely opportunistic. A complex and area we knew well and a sudden forced seller meant this was a real “no-brainer”. It helped that the property market had cooled off after overheating in the early 2000s.

Obviously the plan was justified by the usual logic: the bank lends you the money, you have to only cover a small shortfall and once the bond is paid off, we can sit back and earn a monthly rental income.

The fitness hashtag for the beginning of the spring season has been #FetchYourBody2020. Businesswoman and rapper Boity Thulo ushered in the season with sizzling swimsuit shots.

Fans reacted in delight at the rapper’s curves.

Now the body perfect door has been opened – how do you get that summer body?

It’s easily attainable with the right work-out routine and The Citizen tells you how.

Although she gained fame in the United States at the age of sixteen when she defeated former US Open champion Samantha Stosur in her WTA Tour debut at the 2014 Stanford Classic, Naomi gained global fame in 2018 when she defeated 23-time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams in the final of the US Open to become the first Japanese player to win a Grand Slam singles title.

The former Kaizer Chiefs and Bidvest Wits defender has signed a one-year deal with the Danish outfit.

The latest development comes as a good relief for Gordinho, who found himself in the wilderness after Bidvest Wits sold their status to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

Robert du Preez: Having produced the goods at Currie Cup and Super Rugby level, first for the Stormers and then the Sharks, he made his Test debut in 2018 in the one-off Test against Wales in Washington, but has been overlooked since then. Solid performances, however, since he joined the Sale Sharks in England late last year, have again shifted the focus on him.

The biggest alterations have taken place underneath where the Tremor receives Fox Racing’s latest 2.0 mono-tube dampers, new springs, a multi-leaf rear suspension setup at the rear, stiffer anti-roll bars and a recalibrated traction control system. In addition, suspension travel has been increased to 165 mm at the front and 206 mm at the rear.

With an all-new 308 coming next year, L’Automobile claims that orders for the GTi will be taken until the end of September, at which point production will taper off two months later as focus moves to the hybrid Peugeot Sport Engineered (PSE) moniker already used on the 508 and soon on the 208.

