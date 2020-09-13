Daily news update: Covid-19 latest, why we must emulate Biko, and Mandela School fraud fleeces millions

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

The total number of deaths is 15,427 and the total number of recoveries is 576,423. Rampant fraud at Mandela school fleeces millions from donors

Theft and mismanagement of funds has marred the Mandela School of Science and Technology as a forensic report fingered the principal and his management team of misusing funds received from German electronic company Siemens.

The R100-million school was the result of Siemens making a commitment in 2010 to Nelson Mandela to support the building of a school in the village of Mvezo, Eastern Cape, fulfilling the lifelong dream of Nkosi Dalibhunga Mandela, whose birthplace is Mvezo.

It now appears that those running the school have left its finances in tatters and manipulated their funder Siemens Stiftung into paying out money for their own benefit.

Sascoc tell ICC they are not taking over cricket in South Africa

Sascoc have written a letter to the ICC clarifying that they are not attempting a takeover of Cricket South Africa but have merely requested the sidelining of the CSA Board and certain executives as they look to assist a federation that has obviously been brought into disrepute and no longer enjoys the confidence of their many stakeholders.

The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee informed CSA this week that they were using their step-in rights to intervene in the governance crisis facing the union, leading to speculation that the move could amount to government interference and could lead to the suspension of the Proteas from international cricket because the ICC’s constitution forbids that.