Daily news update: Covid-19 latest, why we must emulate Biko, and Mandela School fraud fleeces millions

Rampant fraud at Mandela school fleeces millions from donors
Theft and mismanagement of funds has marred the Mandela School of Science and Technology as a forensic report fingered the principal and his management team of misusing funds received from German electronic company Siemens.
The R100-million school was the result of Siemens making a commitment in 2010 to Nelson Mandela to support the building of a school in the village of Mvezo, Eastern Cape, fulfilling the lifelong dream of Nkosi Dalibhunga Mandela, whose birthplace is Mvezo.
It now appears that those running the school have left its finances in tatters and manipulated their funder Siemens Stiftung into paying out money for their own benefit.
Sascoc tell ICC they are not taking over cricket in South Africa
Sascoc have written a letter to the ICC clarifying that they are not attempting a takeover of Cricket South Africa but have merely requested the sidelining of the CSA Board and certain executives as they look to assist a federation that has obviously been brought into disrepute and no longer enjoys the confidence of their many stakeholders.
The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee informed CSA this week that they were using their step-in rights to intervene in the governance crisis facing the union, leading to speculation that the move could amount to government interference and could lead to the suspension of the Proteas from international cricket because the ICC’s constitution forbids that.
Black consciousness stalwarts say people must emulate Steve Biko and start to unshackle themselves from the conditions they are in and start doing things for themselves.
Speaking Saturday in a Webinar organised by the 70’s Group on Facebook to commemorate the 43rd anniversary of the death of Biko, lack consciousness leader, Professor Barney Pityana, said there was a revolutionary that must be unleashed in everybody to be able to do things themselves.
Mbalula says certain airlines aren’t complying with Covid-19 regulations
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says concerns have been raised regarding Covid-19 non-compliance on certain airlines.
Mbalula was speaking at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Saturday where he inspected its adherence to Covid-19 regulations and directions.
‘Banned for life’ student causes friction between EFF and Rhodes
Rhodes University says it notes with concern statements issued by the EFF against the institution regarding former student Yolanda Dyantyi.
The party has rallied behind Dyantyi as she seeks to have the courts overturn a decision to dismiss, with costs, her application for the review and setting aside of her permanent exclusion from the university.
In 2017, she was expelled after being convicted of a range of charges – including kidnapping, assault, defamation and insubordination – by an independent disciplinary inquiry instituted by the institution.
