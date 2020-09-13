General 13.9.2020 07:11 am

Daily news update: Covid-19 latest, why we must emulate Biko, and Mandela School fraud fleeces millions

Citizen Reporter
Daily news update: Covid-19 latest, why we must emulate Biko, and Mandela School fraud fleeces millions

This picture taken on September 25, 1977 in King William's Town shows several thousand anti-apartheid militants attending the funeral ceremony of Steve Biko. Steve Biko, born in King William's Town, was the founder and leader of the Black Consciousness Movement and the first president of the all-black South African Students Organization. The black consciousness activist was arrested by security forces on August 18, 1977 and jailed in the coastal city of Port Elizabeth. He was transferred to the capital Pretoria on September 11, and was found dead in his cell the following day. / AFP PHOTO / STF

An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

The total number of deaths is 15,427 and the total number of recoveries is 576,423.

Source: Health Department.

Rampant fraud at Mandela school fleeces millions from donors

Theft and mismanagement of funds has marred the Mandela School of Science and Technology as a forensic report fingered the principal and his management team of misusing funds received from German electronic company Siemens.

The R100-million school was the result of Siemens making a commitment in 2010 to Nelson Mandela to support the building of a school in the village of Mvezo, Eastern Cape, fulfilling the lifelong dream of Nkosi Dalibhunga Mandela, whose birthplace is Mvezo.

It now appears that those running the school have left its finances in tatters and manipulated their funder Siemens Stiftung into paying out money for their own benefit.

Sascoc tell ICC they are not taking over cricket in South Africa

Sascoc have written a letter to the ICC clarifying that they are not attempting a takeover of Cricket South Africa but have merely requested the sidelining of the CSA Board and certain executives as they look to assist a federation that has obviously been brought into disrepute and no longer enjoys the confidence of their many stakeholders.

The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee informed CSA this week that they were using their step-in rights to intervene in the governance crisis facing the union, leading to speculation that the move could amount to government interference and could lead to the suspension of the Proteas from international cricket because the ICC’s constitution forbids that.

cricket fans

Sascoc insist they are not wanting to take over cricket in South Africa. Picture: Getty Images

People must emulate Biko – stalwarts

Black consciousness stalwarts say people must emulate Steve Biko and start to unshackle themselves from the conditions they are in and start doing things for themselves.

Speaking Saturday in a Webinar organised by the 70’s Group on Facebook to commemorate the 43rd anniversary of the death of Biko, lack consciousness leader, Professor Barney Pityana, said there was a revolutionary that must be unleashed in everybody to be able to do things themselves.

Steve Banku Biko, Black Consciousness
Movement
(BCM) icon. (Photo by Gallo Images / Daily Dispatch)

Mbalula says certain airlines aren’t complying with Covid-19 regulations

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says concerns have been raised regarding Covid-19 non-compliance on certain airlines.

Mbalula was speaking at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Saturday where he inspected its adherence to Covid-19 regulations and directions.

‘Banned for life’ student causes friction between EFF and Rhodes

Rhodes University says it notes with concern statements issued by the EFF against the institution regarding former student Yolanda Dyantyi.

The party has rallied behind Dyantyi as she seeks to have the courts overturn a decision to dismiss, with costs, her application for the review and setting aside of her permanent exclusion from the university.

In 2017, she was expelled after being convicted of a range of charges – including kidnapping, assault, defamation and insubordination – by an independent disciplinary inquiry instituted by the institution.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News Kia keen on making inroads into Toyota Land Cruiser 300’s territory

Business News UIF Ters benefit payments suspended – again

Springboks It’s go, go, go for Rugby Champs, but will the Boks be a part of it?

Personal Finance Which is the better option: Invest R500k or deposit it into your bond?

Load Shedding Energy expert: What is Eskom hiding and why?


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition