Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, SAA’s ‘dire financial situation’ and Ramaphosa demands answers from Mapisa-Nqakula

The total number of deaths is 15,378 and the total number of recoveries is 574,587.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased patients,” said Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

The business rescue practitioners (BRPs) of embattled South African Airways (SAA) say the national carrier is in a “dire financial situation” and have set 17 September as a deadline for securing more funds to continue with the process.

“In the interest of good governance and the prudent and ethical use of state assets, the President has directed the Minister to provide a report within 48 hours that will set out the circumstances around the flight and the passenger list.

“The President welcomes the interest shown by South Africans in this matter as an indication of the nation’s vigilance against allegations of improper deployment of public resources,” said the presidency in a statement.

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula has confirmed that taxi drivers might lose their operating licences or face harsh penalties if they engaged in violence.

On Monday, hearings regarding the commission of inquiry into taxi violence continued with South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) president Phillip Taaibosch revealing that Gauteng was the most hit province with taxi violence.

WARNING: Contains graphic footage that may upset some viewers.

South Africans have taken to social media in shock after a biker killed a man who was sitting at Talla’s Tavern in Gordon’s Bay just before 3pm on Thursday.

The incident, caught on camera, appears to be a hit.

This is one of the measures tabled in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) by Thembi Nkadimeng, President of the South African Local Government Association (Salga) as part of Local Government Week.

She said it is a well-known fact that an average of 59% of municipal debts are not recoverable.

After a shocking early exit on singing competition Idols SA, My Yoki Yoki artist Vhudi Mamphwe has officially released the single on Friday.

The 20-year-old stole the hearts of many viewers after his performance during the auditions stages on Idols, singing his very own song My Yoki Yoki. Receiving four yeses from the judges he went on to the next stage but fell short at the next hurdle.

This comes hot on the heels of a previously proposed interview with comedian Toll Ass Mo known as Mongezi Mahlangu, who has been accused of alleged sexual assault by model Lerato Moloi. After public outcry, the proposed episode was canned.

Lucas Radebe expects Leeds United to stay in the English Premier League for “a long time” as the side prepare to play Liverpool on Saturday in their first match in top flight football for 16 years.

A rejuvenated Leeds, fighting back after years of struggle in which they came close to insolvency, won the English Championship last season under the guidance of Marcelo Bielsa and will kick off their 2020/21 EPL campaign in a fitting manner against the Jurgen Klopp’s champions of England.

Former Kaizer Chiefs attacker Junior Khanye has slammed the way the club is run, and suggested an overhaul of more of the technical staff is required before they can get back on the winning track.

Chiefs sacked head coach Ernst Middendorp and assistant coach Shaun Bartlett this week, but Khanye clearly feels the problems go far deeper than that.

Hyundai’s ongoing teaser campaign of the new Tucson has so far excluded any official technical details, but following an initial leak two months ago, a second presentation slide detailing not only the standard model, but also the sporty N Line and full-on high performance Tucson N has surfaced online.

Having expressed interest back in January of introducing a body-on-frame SUV along the lines of the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Everest, Isuzu MU-X and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, Kia has now reportedly set its sights on introducing a rival to the incoming Toyota Land Cruiser 300.

