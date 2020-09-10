Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Ndlozi in hot water and Kaizer Chiefs coaching clearout continues

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

As of Thursday, South Africa has recorded a total of 644,438 Covid-19 cases, with 2 007 new cases identified.

The country has also recorded 97 more deaths: 17 from KwaZulu-Natal, 21 from Gauteng, 7 from Eastern Cape, 4 from Free State, 1 from Limpopo, 26 from Mpumalanga, 15 from North West, 6 from Western Cape. This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 15,265.

In a statement on Thursday, the South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) said it was appalled by the misogynistic statement made by Ndlozi, which condoned the harassment of the reporter.

“Ndlozi owes eNCA journalist Nobesuthu Hejana and the women of South Africa an apology. Sanef is also calling on the Gender Commission and parliament to investigate the matter.”

South Africans are not satisfied with their municipalities and have lost trust in them, as they have failed to deliver on the basics of public service delivery.

This is according to the seventh South African Citizen Satisfaction Index (SA-csi), which revealed that none of the country’s major metros managed to meet their residents’ expectations of service delivery.

The SA-csi for Municipalities 2020 interviewed 2,427 random interviewees across eight metropolitan municipalities – Buffalo City, Cape Town, Ekurhuleni, eThekwini, Johannesburg, Mangaung, Nelson Mandela Bay and Tshwane.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo noted how shareholders were represented by the ministers while Zuma set up the war room, which was meant to grapple with the challenges related to load shedding. How Myeni was alleged to have input on Eskom issues highlighted that there “was a lot happening at the time it seemed.”

“Who must the war room interact with,” Zondo asked, as there seemed to be many parties who seemed to be “driving.”

Nedbank communications and public relations representative Joanne Isaac said: “Nedbank executive, Buli Ndlovu, was listening to the Bongani Show on talk radio 702 this morning and was touched by the discussion on how petrol attendant Wiseman, was humiliated, and the subsequent outpouring of support by South Africans.

“This prompted a pledge by Nedbank to match contributions made by the end of the day today, 10 September. It’s truly a gesture about making a difference where we can both as individuals and corporates.”

The Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Natasha Mazzone said the party was disappointed after Clicks and other retailers pulled TRESemmé products from their shelves.

“We do not believe that consumers and SMMEs, that form part of the value chain, should be punished in the process,” she said in a statement.

Mazzone said it would be disappointing if Clicks submitted to the demands of the EFF.

The Gugulethu DJ cleared the air, saying that he has never had any beef with King Monada and stories that say such were fake news. He added that he didn’t take any negativity he received after posting the picture personally.

Other podcasts on the network include; “Hot Happy Mess” with Zuri Hall, “Holding Court” with Eboni K. Williams, “Laugh and Learn” with Flame Monroe (executive produced by Tiffany Haddish) and “Cut To It” with Steven Smith Sr. to name a few.

The decision to release Bartlett comes just a day after Amakhosi parted ways with head coach Ernst Middendorp.

Bartlett joined Chiefs on a two-and-a-half year deal in December 2018 to assist Middendorp and it seems as though Amakhosi want to allow the incoming coach to bring his own assistant.

Maketa was a Proteas assistant coach from 2017-2019 as well as enjoying a successful time in charge of the Eastern Cape Warriors, so the 39-year-old knows exactly what is required for talented cricketers to progress through the system. He told The Citizen on Thursday that he sees himself as the go-between for the Proteas management and the franchise coaches.

As per the original report by response.jp, the automaker, who left the WRC in 2008 as a result of the global economic meltdown after three driver’s titles with the late Colin McRae and Richard Burns in 1995 and 2001, as well as with Petter Solberg in 2003, allegedly received support from its Japanese partner to return the sport using a new hatchback reportedly inspired by the Viziv Performance concept in order to rival the factory supported Yaris, Hyundai i20 and semi-works Ford Fiesta.

With the new R 18, BMW Motorrad presented the brand’s first series production bike for the cruiser segment in April 2020. Like no other BMW motorcycle before it, this model stands entirely in the tradition of historical BMW motorcycles – both technically and with regard to its design.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.